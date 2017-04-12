Weekly gathering organized to share ‘spiritual musings’

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

A community group has recently been organized in Waterville for anyone desiring to write inspirational stories, poetry or song lyrics about his or her faith journey.

The gathering is called Spiritual Musings and is led by Marie Harding and Gemma Normington. The group meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Waterville Federated Church.

This is not a Bible study, but rather a time of sharing faith stories, inspiring each other and getting to know one another. A new topic is discussed and written about each week. The group starts out with readings of poetry, short stories, or personal writings with a time for discussion, sharing and inspiration.

“The nice thing about this group is that you do not have to attend every week, unless you want to,” said Harding. “Some join us once a month, or every other week.”

The goal of the group is to put together a spiritual journeys book written by local people, that will include inspired artwork by Normington.

“It will be like the community cookbook, only with faith stories, poems and song lyrics from all of us in our community,” said Harding.

Harding also said that she is amazed at the writings from the group.

“There are some really talented writers in our community,” she said.

The current topic for the Spiritual Musings gathering is “Stained Glass Windows.”

For anyone who has ever felt inspired to write or to share with others a personal faith journey, this group is a great place to come to. It is a friendly and supportive group for those who wish to share their faith stories and also develop writing skills. The group welcomes all participants, whether new to writing or experienced.

For more information, contact Harding at 860-2233 or Normington at (810) 624-6090; or just drop in on Tuesday evenings at the Waterville Federated Church.