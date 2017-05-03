Provided by USDA Market News

Apples

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2016 SEASON (April 28) — Demand moderate. Market steady. Cartons tray pack Washington Extra Fancy Red Delicious 64s72s $11-13.90, mostly $11-13; 72s $10.90-13.90, mostly 10.90-13; 80s $11-13.90, mostly $11.90-13.90; 88s $11-14.90, mostly $12-14; 100s $13-15.90, mostly $13-15; 113s $13-15.90, mostly 13-14; 125s $16-18.90, mostly $16-18; Golden Delicious fine appearance 72s $23-27; 80s $26.90-29; 88s $23-28; 100s $22-24.9; 113s $21-25; Fuji 72s $22.75-27, mostly 24-26; 80s $22-26.90; 88s $21.90-25.90, mostly $22-24.90; 100s $19.50-21.90; Granny Smith 72s $19-23, mostly 20-22; 80s $20.75-24; 88s $20.75-24.75, mostly 22-24; 100s $23-26.90; Gala 64s $17-21, mostly $17-21.90; 72s $16.50-21; 80s $16.25-19; 88s $15-19.90, mostly $16-18.90; 100s $16-18.90, mostly $16-18.

Pears

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2016 SEASON (April 28) — Demand moderate. Market steady. 4/5 bushel cartons wrapped U.S. One D’Anjou 70s $24-27; 80s $23-27, mostly $23-26.50; 90s $23-27, mostly $23-26; 100s $22.90-26, mostly $24; 110s $20.75-24; 120s $22.50-26, mostly $22.50-25; Bosc 70s $27-29, mostly $27-28; 80s $26.50-28, mostly $27-28; 90s $25-28.50, mostly $27-28.

Dry Onions

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2016 SEASON (April 28) — Demand fairly light. Market about steady. Yellow hybrid 50-pound sacks jumbo $6-7, mostly $6; medium $5-6, mostly $6; Red Globe type 25-pound sacks jumbo $2.50-3.50, mostly $3; medium $2.50-3.50, mostly $3.

Potatoes

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2016 SEASON (April 28) — Demand carton 40s-70s exceeds offerings, Others fairly light. Market about steady. Russet Norkotah U.S. One 2″ or 4-ounce minimum baled 5 10-pound film bags non sz A $3.50-4; baled 10 5-pound film bags non sz A $4.50-5; 50-pound cartons 40s $10; 50-60s $10-11, mostly $10; 70s $10-10.50, mostly $10; 80s $8-8.50, mostly $8; 90s $7-8, mostly $7; 100s $7-7.50, mostly $7; U.S. Two 50-pound sacks 10-ounce minimum $4.50-5.

Cattle Report

No report this week.

Hay Report

MOSES LAKE (April 28) — Tonnage this week: 1,975; last week: 4,065; last year: 6,710.

Compared to the week ending April 21, export and domestic alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade slow with good demand. Most interests are sold out waiting for new crop. Retail/feedstore not tested this week.