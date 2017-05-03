Community Calendar

Your connection to events from May 5-11

 

Friday

Community

  • Washington State Apple Blossom Festival: various times and Wenatchee locations, appleblossom.org
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793
  • Lance Tigner, music: 7 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org
  • Music Theatre of Wenatchee presents “Young Frankenstein”: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787

 

Saturday

Community

  • Washington State Apple Blossom Festival: various times and Wenatchee locations, appleblossom.org
  • Bridgeport Recycling: 9 to 11 a.m.,1013 Fairview Ave., 686-4041
  • Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan St., Waterville, 745-8871
  • Music Theatre of Wenatchee presents “Young Frankenstein”: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787

 

Sunday

Community

  • Washington State Apple Blossom Festival: various times and Wenatchee locations, appleblossom.org
  • Art Lovers Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org
  • Music Theatre of Wenatchee presents “Young Frankenstein”: 4 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787

 

Monday

Community

  • Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society: 2 p.m., Douglas County PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-6455
  • Douglas County Water Conservancy Board: 4 p.m., Town Hall, Waterville, 745-9160
  • Waterville Main Street Association Board: 5 p.m., Town Hall, Waterville, (360) 391-2232

Government

  • Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net

Schools

  • Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Sterling School, 884-7169

 

Tuesday

Community

  • Rock Island Food Bank: 9 to 11 a.m., 1 Freemont, Rock Island, 662-6156
  • Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan St., Waterville, 745-8871
  • Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Government

  • Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net
  • Port of Douglas County: 8:30 a.m., 455 6th Street N.E., Suite 100, East Wenatchee, 884-4700 or portofdouglas.org
  • East Wenatchee City Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 884-9515
  • Mansfield City Council: 7 p.m., City Hall, 683-1122
  • Waterville Planning and Zoning Commission: 7 p.m., Town Hall, Waterville, 745-8871

 

Wednesday

Community

  • Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 9 to 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-7623
  • Storytime: 10 a.m., toddlers through early grade levels, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046
  • Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., for kids and families, East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, 886-7404
  • Parkinson’s Caregivers Support Group: 11 a.m., The Wellness Place, 609 Okanogan Ave., pdgroup.wenatchee@gmail.com
  • Children’s Story Time: 11 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131
  • Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church basement, 683-1150
  • Broad Readers Women’s Book Club: 7 p.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Government

  • Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net
  • Douglas County Fire District 2 Commission: 5 p.m., fire hall, 377 N. Eastmont Ave., 884-6671
  • Douglas County Fire District 4 Commission: 5:30 p.m., District 4 Fire Station, 13996 Highway 2, Orondo, 784-2941
  • Douglas County Regional Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., 140 N.W. 19th St., East Wenatchee, 884-7173
  • Foster Creek Conservation District Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m., St. Andrews Grange Hall, St. Andrews, 888-6372
  • Brewster City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 689-3464
  • Bridgeport City Council: 7 p.m. City Hall, 686-4041

 

Thursday

Community

  • Bridgeport Food Bank: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Bridgeport Community Church, 1300 Foster Rd., 662-6156
  • Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046
  • Friends of the Library: 6 p.m., Bridgeport Library, 1206 Columbia Ave., 686-7281

Government

  • North Central Regional Library Board: 1 p.m., Distribution Center, 16 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee, 663-1117, ncrl.org
  • Rock Island Council: 7 p.m., Rock Island City Hall, 5 N. Garden, 884-1261

 

