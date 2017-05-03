Community Calendar

Your connection to events from May 5-11

Friday

Community

Washington State Apple Blossom Festival: various times and Wenatchee locations, appleblossom.org

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793

Lance Tigner, music: 7 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Music Theatre of Wenatchee presents “Young Frankenstein”: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787

Saturday

Community

Washington State Apple Blossom Festival: various times and Wenatchee locations, appleblossom.org

Bridgeport Recycling: 9 to 11 a.m.,1013 Fairview Ave., 686-4041

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan St., Waterville, 745-8871

Music Theatre of Wenatchee presents “Young Frankenstein”: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787

Sunday

Community

Washington State Apple Blossom Festival: various times and Wenatchee locations, appleblossom.org

Art Lovers Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Music Theatre of Wenatchee presents “Young Frankenstein”: 4 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787

Monday

Community

Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society: 2 p.m., Douglas County PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-6455

Douglas County Water Conservancy Board: 4 p.m., Town Hall, Waterville, 745-9160

Waterville Main Street Association Board: 5 p.m., Town Hall, Waterville, (360) 391-2232

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net

Schools

Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Sterling School, 884-7169

Tuesday

Community

Rock Island Food Bank: 9 to 11 a.m., 1 Freemont, Rock Island, 662-6156

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan St., Waterville, 745-8871

Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net

Port of Douglas County: 8:30 a.m., 455 6th Street N.E., Suite 100, East Wenatchee, 884-4700 or portofdouglas.org

East Wenatchee City Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 884-9515

Mansfield City Council: 7 p.m., City Hall, 683-1122

Waterville Planning and Zoning Commission: 7 p.m., Town Hall, Waterville, 745-8871

Wednesday

Community

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 9 to 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-7623

Storytime: 10 a.m., toddlers through early grade levels, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., for kids and families, East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, 886-7404

Parkinson’s Caregivers Support Group: 11 a.m., The Wellness Place, 609 Okanogan Ave., pdgroup.wenatchee@gmail.com

Children’s Story Time: 11 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131

Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church basement, 683-1150

Broad Readers Women’s Book Club: 7 p.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net

Douglas County Fire District 2 Commission: 5 p.m., fire hall, 377 N. Eastmont Ave., 884-6671

Douglas County Fire District 4 Commission: 5:30 p.m., District 4 Fire Station, 13996 Highway 2, Orondo, 784-2941

Douglas County Regional Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., 140 N.W. 19th St., East Wenatchee, 884-7173

Foster Creek Conservation District Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m., St. Andrews Grange Hall, St. Andrews, 888-6372

Brewster City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 689-3464

Bridgeport City Council: 7 p.m. City Hall, 686-4041

Thursday

Community

Bridgeport Food Bank: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Bridgeport Community Church, 1300 Foster Rd., 662-6156

Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Friends of the Library: 6 p.m., Bridgeport Library, 1206 Columbia Ave., 686-7281

Government

North Central Regional Library Board: 1 p.m., Distribution Center, 16 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee, 663-1117, ncrl.org

Rock Island Council: 7 p.m., Rock Island City Hall, 5 N. Garden, 884-1261

