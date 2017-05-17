Community Calendar

Your connection to events from May 19-25

 

Friday

Community

  • Chelan’s Rhyme Time: 10 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131
  • Eastmont Bonga Marimba Band: 5 to 6 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org
  • “Life is a Cycle” Bike Event: 6 p.m., Walla Walla Point Park, lifeisacycle.bike
  • Stage Kids WA presents Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org, 663-2787
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793
  • Gavin McLaughlin, music: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

 

Saturday

Community

  • Write on the River 2017: all day, Wenatchee Valley College, writeontheriver.org
  • Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pybus Market, 663-8712
  • Friends of the Wenatchee Public Library Book Sale: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pybus Market, 662-5021 or 860-7056
  • Bike Rodeo: 9 to 10:30 a.m., Eastmont Aquatic Center parking lot, East Wenatchee,884-8015 or eastmontparks.com
  • Health and Wellness Fair: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org
  • Waterville Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 10 a.m. to noon, United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 860-5222
  • Stage Kids WA presents Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”: 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org, 663-2787
  • Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 745-8871
  • Fabulous Feet Academy of Ballet 2017 Spring Showcase: Noon, 4:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, 663-2787

Sunday

Community

  • Write on the River 2017: all day, Wenatchee Valley College, writeontheriver.org
  • Historic Home Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240
  • Stage Kids WA presents Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”: 4 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org, 663-2787
  • Stars on Ice 2017 Tour: 4 p.m., Town Toyota Center, towntoyotacenter.com

 

Monday

Community

  • Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan St., 745-8354
  • Waterville Main Street Association General Membership Public Meeting: 5 p.m., Town Hall, Waterville, (360) 391-2232

Government

  • Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
  • Douglas County PUD: 1:30 p.m., Bridgeport office, 884-7191

Schools

  • Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., administration office, 884-7169
  • Mansfield School Board: 7 p.m., school library, 683-1012

 

Tuesday

Community

  • Chelan Food Bank: 9 to 10:30 a.m., 200 Gala St., Chelan, 662-6156
  • Rock Island Food Bank: 9 to 11 a.m., 1 Freemont, Rock Island, 662-6156
  • Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 745-8871
  • Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046
  • Valley Academy of Learning Spring Concert: 5 to 7 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Government

  • Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
  • Douglas County Sewer District No. 1: 8:30 a.m., district office, 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-2484
  • East Wenatchee City Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 884-9515

Schools

  • Orondo School Board: 7 p.m., district office, 784-2443

 

Wednesday

Community

  • Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 9 to 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-7623
  • Entiat Food Bank: 10 a.m. to noon, 2188 Entiat Way
  • Brewster Library Storytime: 10 a.m., toddlers through early grade levels, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046
  • Knitting Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan St., 745-8354
  • Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., for kids and families, East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., 886-7404
  • Children’s Story Time: 11 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131
  • Naturalization Ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon, Pybus Market, 860-0323
  • Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church basement, 683-1150
  • Guys and Dolls Book Club: 7 p.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046
  • Wenatchee Valley College Quarterly Music Series: The Hoyer Brothers: 7 p.m., Grove Recital Hall of the Music and Art Center, Wenatchee Valley College, 682-6780

Government

  • Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
  • Bridgeport City Council: 7 p.m. City Hall, 686-4041

Schools

  • Waterville School Board: 6 p.m., high school career center, 745-8584

 

Thursday

Community

  • Bridgeport Food Bank: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Bridgeport Community Church, 1300 Foster Rd., 662-6156
  • Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046
  • Missing Children’s Safety Fair: 3:30 to 7 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Government

  • Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board: 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Chelan Fire Station, 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 662-4707
  • Rock Island Council: 7 p.m., Rock Island City Hall, 5 N. Garden, 884-1261

 

