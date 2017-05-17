Community Calendar

Your connection to events from May 19-25

Friday

Community

Chelan’s Rhyme Time: 10 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131

Eastmont Bonga Marimba Band: 5 to 6 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

“Life is a Cycle” Bike Event: 6 p.m., Walla Walla Point Park, lifeisacycle.bike

Stage Kids WA presents Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org, 663-2787

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793

Gavin McLaughlin, music: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Saturday

Community

Write on the River 2017: all day, Wenatchee Valley College, writeontheriver.org

Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pybus Market, 663-8712

Friends of the Wenatchee Public Library Book Sale: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pybus Market, 662-5021 or 860-7056

Bike Rodeo: 9 to 10:30 a.m., Eastmont Aquatic Center parking lot, East Wenatchee,884-8015 or eastmontparks.com

Health and Wellness Fair: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Waterville Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 10 a.m. to noon, United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 860-5222

Stage Kids WA presents Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”: 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org, 663-2787

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 745-8871

Fabulous Feet Academy of Ballet 2017 Spring Showcase: Noon, 4:30 p.m., Riverside Playhouse, 663-2787

Sunday

Community

Write on the River 2017: all day, Wenatchee Valley College, writeontheriver.org

Historic Home Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240

Stage Kids WA presents Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”: 4 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org, 663-2787

Stars on Ice 2017 Tour: 4 p.m., Town Toyota Center, towntoyotacenter.com

Monday

Community

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan St., 745-8354

Waterville Main Street Association General Membership Public Meeting: 5 p.m., Town Hall, Waterville, (360) 391-2232

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Douglas County PUD: 1:30 p.m., Bridgeport office, 884-7191

Schools

Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., administration office, 884-7169

Mansfield School Board: 7 p.m., school library, 683-1012

Tuesday

Community

Chelan Food Bank: 9 to 10:30 a.m., 200 Gala St., Chelan, 662-6156

Rock Island Food Bank: 9 to 11 a.m., 1 Freemont, Rock Island, 662-6156

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 745-8871

Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Valley Academy of Learning Spring Concert: 5 to 7 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Douglas County Sewer District No. 1: 8:30 a.m., district office, 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-2484

East Wenatchee City Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 884-9515

Schools

Orondo School Board: 7 p.m., district office, 784-2443

Wednesday

Community

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 9 to 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-7623

Entiat Food Bank: 10 a.m. to noon, 2188 Entiat Way

Brewster Library Storytime: 10 a.m., toddlers through early grade levels, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Knitting Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan St., 745-8354

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., for kids and families, East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., 886-7404

Children’s Story Time: 11 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131

Naturalization Ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon, Pybus Market, 860-0323

Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church basement, 683-1150

Guys and Dolls Book Club: 7 p.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Wenatchee Valley College Quarterly Music Series: The Hoyer Brothers: 7 p.m., Grove Recital Hall of the Music and Art Center, Wenatchee Valley College, 682-6780

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Bridgeport City Council: 7 p.m. City Hall, 686-4041

Schools

Waterville School Board: 6 p.m., high school career center, 745-8584

Thursday

Community

Bridgeport Food Bank: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Bridgeport Community Church, 1300 Foster Rd., 662-6156

Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Missing Children’s Safety Fair: 3:30 to 7 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Government

Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board: 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Chelan Fire Station, 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 662-4707

Rock Island Council: 7 p.m., Rock Island City Hall, 5 N. Garden, 884-1261

