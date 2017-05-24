A crisp, fresh sandwich for summer

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

As I am wishing for warmer weather, I remembered this delicious sandwich my mom used to make for picnics or trips. I think this sandwich is a vegetarian’s dream. It has simple ingredients, it’s easy to make and it’s wonderful — especially on a hot summer day. Come on hot weather, come our way!

Cucumber Sandwich

2 peeled and chopped cucumbers

1 tablespoon grated onion

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup chopped parsley for garnish, if desired

Mix all ingredients except parsley. Spread on sandwich bread. (I usually cut the bread slices with the edge of a round glass.) Roll the sides of the bread on the chopped parsley. The parsley not only adds color but also adds extra flavor, but you can make it without parsley if you prefer.

This is a simple and healthy sandwich — even meat lovers might enjoy it. The sandwiches are light and airy and pair great with a glass of cold lemonade. Makes about six regular sandwiches or eight round sandwiches (about 2 3/4-inches diameter).

On a side note, we have received some graduation announcements and I thought to myself, “It’s already that time of year?!”

This school year has gone by so fast. To all the seniors and their families, congratulations!