Douglas County museum set for new season Posted by Communities, Contributing Writers, Voices, Waterville | Comments Off on Douglas County museum set for new season Posted by Empire Press on May 17, 2017 in All Content

By Sharon LaCrosse

Contributing writer

The Douglas County Historical Society Museum in Waterville opens for the season May 27.

The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday from Memorial Day weekend through September and the first two weekends in October. We are also open holiday Mondays.

The museum is located at 124 W. Walnut St.

There is a wealth of Douglas County information at the museum. Memorabilia such as wedding dresses, hats, toys, radios, kitchen tools and other necessary items the pioneers used and needed are on display. Visitors receive guided tours showcasing pioneer life, and the items and artifacts considered important enough to save for future generations.

Family boards, books, scrapbooks, obituaries and newspapers help in research requests.

The museum started as a place to showcase William Schluenz’ 4,500-piece rock and mineral collection. Two meteorites were donated in the early years of operation and through the years other gifts have been added. This year, the museum will feature a loaned Snoopy collection.

The Douglas County Historical Society Thrift Store is the primary financial support of the museum work, along with our donors and memberships. We appreciate their consistent support.

The thrift store is located at 113 Locust St. in Waterville and the hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are accepted during that time as well. Store staff are volunteers and we are always looking for more help. If you have a day or half-day to help, please call the thrift store at 745-8800 and ask for manager Sharon Casteel.

We hope to get the chance to welcome you to the museum this season. Join our extensive list of visitors from around the U.S. and the world, including school classes studying local history. Visit fees are by donation. We appreciate your support.

Sharon LaCrosse is the secretary of the Douglas County Historical Society Board of Directors.