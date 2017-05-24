Filing period ends; special filing opened May 23-25

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

May 15-19 was filing week for offices that will be up for election in the Aug. 1 primary and the Nov. 7 general election. These included many countywide town council and school board positions. There will be a special filing period held May 23-25 for some offices for which no candidate filed. These include Waterville Town Council position 1, two commissioner positions for Douglas County Hospital District 2, a commissioner position with Douglas County Hospital District 1, a commissioner position for Cemetery District 2 and one for Cemetery District 1, a commissioner position for Douglas County Fire District 1, a commissioner position with Eastmont Metropolitan Park District, a position on the Chelan School Board, a position on the Bridgeport City Council, and a position on the Rock Island City Council.

The offices in which more than two candidates filed will appear on the primary ballot. Those in which two or less candidates filed, and all offices filed for during the special filing period will not appear on the primary ballot, but will be decided exclusively in the general election. The special filing period will end at 4:30 p.m. May 25. For more information, contact the Douglas County Auditor’s Office at 745-8527.

Waterville School District is set to have three new faces on the board. Federated Church Pastor Seth Normington filed for position 1, currently held by Josh Barnes, who did not file for reelection. Joel Harding filed for position 3. That position is currently held by Gordon Edgar, who did not file for reelection. Waterville Family Grocery owner and parent Amanda Viebrock filed for position 4, which was formerly held by Dale Snyder.

Positions 1 and 2 on the Waterville Town Council are open for election. Loyd Smith filed for reelection to position 2. No one filed for position 1, which is currently held by Brian Munson.

No one filed for the commissioner 1 and 2 positions for Hospital District 2, covering Waterville Clinic and Waterville Ambulance. The positions are currently held by Ed Daling and Jeremy Weber, respectively.

In Cemetery District 2, covering Waterville Cemetery, no one filed for the commissioner 1 position currently held by Eldon Hawkins.

For Cemetery District 1, covering Orondo, no one filed for the commissioner 1 position currently held by Lee Ann Hanson.

Gary Mullendore filed for reelection to the commissioner 3 position for Douglas County Fire District 1, located in Waterville. No one filed for the commissioner 1 position currently held by Clark Bromiley. Rick McBride filed for reelection to the commissioner 1 position for Douglas County Fire District 2, located in East Wenatchee. Pat Brandt filed for reelection to the commissioner 1 position for Douglas County Fire District 4, located in Orondo. Monty Black filed for reelection to the commissioner 1 position for Douglas County Fire District 5, located in Mansfield.

Mark M. Spurgeon filed for reelection for the position of Douglas County Port Commissioner District 3.

David Allen filed for reelection for Eastmont Metropolitan Park District commissioner position 3. No one filed for the commissioner 5 position currently held by Brandon Mauseth.

East Wenatchee Water District Commissioner 1 Mike McCourt filed for reelection, along with three contenders: Nick Warner, Delvin Schorzman and John D. Sterk.

Vicki Orford filed for reelection for Douglas County Hospital District 1, position 1. No one filed for position 5, currently held by Tracy Shrable.

Maggie Ochoa filed for reelection for the Bridgeport School District director 2 position. Tracy Zahn filed for reelection for the Bridgeport School District director 5 position.

Annette Eggers filed for reelection for the Eastmont School District director 3 position. Four candidates filed for position 4, currently held by Jan Cetto. These are John M. Brangwin, Jack Nieborsky, Don Shennum and Dave Piepel.

Lynda Foster filed for election for the Chelan School Board District 1 position. This position is currently held by Siri Tift, who did not file for reelection. Foster currently serves as the District 2 board member. Ken Brunner filed for reelection for the Chelan School Board District 3 position. David Rinehart also filed for this position. No one filed for the District 2 position.

Tara Tupling, Cory Moore and Brad Murison filed for reelection for the Mansfield School District positions 1, 2 and 5, respectively.

Jan Merriman filed for reelection for the Orondo School Board director 2 position. Chelsie Miller filed for the director 1 position, which is currently held by Pat Brandt, who did not file for reelection.

Sarah Hale filed for reelection to the Palisades School District director 1 position, and Cherylan Backman filed for reelection to the director 5 position.

On the Bridgeport City Council, Matthew Schuh and Jackie Hentges filed for reelection to positions 1 and 3, respectively. No one filed for position 2 currently held by Eric Schmidt.

For the East Wenatchee City Council, Chuck Johnson filed for reelection for position 3. Morgan Fletcher also filed for that position. Jerrilea Crawford filed for reelection for position 4. Matthew Hepner filed for position 7, currently held by Wayne Barnhart, who did not file for reelection. Morgan Fletcher also filed for the position, but withdrew her candidacy on May 19.

Adam Foged filed for reelection to Mansfield Town Council position 2. Gerald Poole filed for position 4, currently held by Kenneth Peters, who did not file for reelection.

For the City of Rock Island, all five council positions were open for election. No one filed for position 1, currently held by Ray Pearson. Jessica Ochoa filed for position 2, currently held by Doug Shirk. Brad Hampton and Carmen Andonaegui filed for reelection for Positions 3 and 5, respectively. Jana C. Howard and incumbent Mariah Kreider both filed for position 4.

Wayne “Barney” Barnhart filed for reelection for the commissioner 1 position for Sewer District 1 in East Wenatchee.

The offices listed in this story are from communities within the readership area of the Douglas County Empire Press. It is not a comprehensive list of all Douglas County offices that will be on the ballot or part of the special filing period.