Film series focuses on 10 parks

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Environmental Film & Lecture Series presents the documentary “10 Parks That Changed America” at 7 p.m. May 16 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St.

The film tells the stories of 10 visionaries who took land in various locations and transformed it into serene spaces for city dwellers.

The screening is sponsored by The Trust for Public Land.

A $5 donation at the door is suggested.

For more information, call 888-6240 or visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.