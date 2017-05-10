‘Granovita’ is a tasty version of granola Posted by Correspondents, Frances Mullen | Comments Off on ‘Granovita’ is a tasty version of granola Posted by Empire Press on May 10, 2017 in All Content

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

When I was in high school, I used to make this granola all the time. It was called granovita in Brazil. This was when granola was not very readily available. “Vita” in Latin means life, so when I make this granola I think of eating for a better life. This recipe is really good and high in fiber. I know there are many kinds of granola on the market these days, but this version tastes great and it’s easy to make, too.

Granola

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

1 cup wheat germ

3/4 cup wheat bran

1/2 cup sesame seeds

1 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup water (for sprinkling)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease the bottom of an 11-by-15-inch baking dish. I usually use cooking spray for this.

In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients except the water. The coconut oil I buy comes in a jar and it is white and pasty. I melt the coconut oil in a small saucepan on low heat before mixing it in with the other ingredients. It melts very quickly.

Spread this mixture evenly in the greased baking pan and sprinkle water over the mixture. Bake this for 40 minutes, but in 10-minute intervals remove the granola from the pan, flip it over with a spatula, sprinkle more water on it and put it back in the oven. If you skip this step, the granola can easily burn.

I hope you take some time to make this granola. It’s great as a cereal or in yogurt. You can double this recipe, but when putting it in the oven, use two baking dishes. It should be stored in airtight containers. Enjoy!