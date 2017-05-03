Guardianship forum on May 12 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Guardianship forum on May 12 Posted by Empire Press on May 3, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington will host a guardianship forum from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave.

The forum is an opportunity to learn about guardianship and the legal, social and ethical issues faced by disabled individuals and their guardians. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. to view exhibits.

The program will be presented Dr. Susan Wehry, a board certified geriatric psychiatrist, Dr. Jorge Chacon, and Christina M. Davitt of Ogden Murphy Wallace law firm.

Registration is required online at guardianship2017.eventbrite.com. The cost for individuals is $20 to $50; and $150 for professionals seeking continuing education credits.

For more information, call Erin Nelson at 866-0700, ext. 232.