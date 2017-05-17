Irrigation line bids to be opened May 25

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Town of Waterville has advertised for bids for this summer’s irrigation line project, and the bids will be opened at town hall at 11 a.m. May 25.

Erlandsen, Inc. engineer Jeff Sutton was in attendance at the May 15 town council meeting and told council members of the upcoming bid opening. Sutton said that he would be present at the opening to examine the bids and make sure they all meet the requested standards. The council will vote to award the project to the low qualifying bidder during the June 5 regular meeting.

Erlandsen CEO Chris Erlandsen was also present at the meeting. Sutton said that he would be working with the town on the irrigation project and on future work.

In other matters, a public hearing was held regarding future water efficiency goals required by the Washington State Department of Health as part of a $23,000 grant awarded to the town to develop a Small Water System Management Plan for future water and wastewater improvement projects. The goals need to be in place before the last 10 percent of the funds can be released.

Town utility superintendent Marty Ramin explained three options for the goal. These included reducing average third-tier (high volume user) residential water consumption per customer by 10 percent in the next six years. Another option was to reduce seasonal outdoor water use by 2 to 3 percent by 2021. The final option was to reduce total production from the town’s wells by 5 percent over the next six years.

Council members discussed that given this summer’s planned irrigation project, reducing the water use by the high volume users would be the easiest of the three goals to attain. They voted unanimously to choose the first option as the goal and authorized town attorney Steve Smith to draft a resolution to that effect.

Mayor Royal DeVaney presented to council that Ag Link, Inc., located at the Waterville Airport, wants to erect a 3-by-5- foot sign at its premises. Current regulations stipulate that any sign 2-by-4 feet or bigger is considered a billboard and is subject to stricter standards. DeVaney proposed changing this regulation to apply to signs 4-by-8 feet or bigger. The council voted unanimously for the change.

Council members reviewed a memo presented by Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Erica Stoddard requesting a forgiveness of water overages in the amount of $218.04 for Louann Bromiley at 110 E. Willow St. The overages are due to a large underground leak that occurred during the winter months between the meter and the house. The memo said that Bromiley contacted Ramin when she discovered the leak and took measures to repair it. Council members voted unanimously to credit the account for the overages.

Michael Davies, a local resident, asked if the large leak discussed at the last meeting had been repaired. Ramin said that the water had been shut off to the premises, but the location of the leak had not yet been located.

Council member Jill Thompson, who is on the Chelan-Douglas Health District Board, reported on survey results taken of Douglas County youth which showed that marijuana use and lack of awareness are serious problems in the county. Thompson encouraged citizens to consider contacting their legislators and asking that measures be taken to direct some marijuana tax revenue to funding youth awareness programs.

DeVaney said that the Rural Community Assistance Corporation (RCAC) reported that no income surveys had been returned from town residents and that the company administering the survey had sent out second copies. Town staff members want RCAC to look into why the surveys were not received, as it is known that at least some townspeople returned them.

Waterville swimming pool lifeguard staff have been hired for this season. Wyatt Mires and Angel Lucero will be assistant managers. Brooke Simmons, Riley Voie, Sarah Mullen and Jaden Weber will serve as first-time lifeguards.

The new PET baler for the recycle center is scheduled to arrive in June.

Town hall will be closed on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 5.