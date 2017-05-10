Luncheon to honor local law enforcement officers May 17 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Luncheon to honor local law enforcement officers May 17 Posted by Empire Press on May 10, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Greater Wenatchee Sunrise Lions Club will host its 25th Annual Peace Officer Appreciation Luncheon at 11:15 a.m. on May 17 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

The luncheon will combine a memorial ceremony to honor departed law enforcement officers, as well as an awards ceremony. Awards will be distributed by the Washington State Patrol, Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff Departments, and the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police Departments. Keynote speaker will be Wenatchee Police Chief Steven Crown.

The buffet luncheon is open to the public, and tickets cost $15.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 886-0894. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.