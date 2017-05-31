Main Street Association officers roll up their sleeves for Waterville Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Government, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Main Street Association officers roll up their sleeves for Waterville Posted by Empire Press on May 31, 2017 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Main Street Association has new officers and they are ready to work hard to build the vitality of the town.

Lisa Davies is now the executive director. She replaces Ed Daling who retired. Davies is also serving as the Economic Restructuring Committee chair.

Davies has been involved for four years. She said that she enjoys working with the other members of the group and that they all share a strong common vision.

“It’s just important to all of us to preserve our downtown,” Davies said.

She added that it has been really good to be a part of the statewide Main Street Association. The association holds a conference every April, and Davies and some of the other members of the Waterville Main Street Association have attended these.

Davies said that about 275 people attended this year’s conference.

“Every one of them was passionate about saving their downtowns. It was so exciting,” Davies said. She and the others who attended came back full of new ideas.

Davies said that the statewide organization has a lot of resources to answer questions. For example, the Waterville Main Street Association members recently needed to know what kind of mortar to use for repair on the brick work in one of the apartment buildings on Main Street. They called the statewide Main Street Association and were told what would be the best option.

“It’s nice to know that we don’t need to pay an expensive consultant,” Davies said.

Davies said that the Main Street Association’s priority is to save the downtown buildings and then to try to fill them with small businesses.

“We would love to see a vibrant business district again,” she said.

Teri McCurry will take on the role of president, replacing Loyd Smith.

McCurry moved to Waterville three years ago and got involved in the Main Street Association soon after. McCurry was looking for something to do to make a difference in her new community and found Main Street to be a great way to do that. She said that a great thing about the Main Street Association is that members work very well together.

This will be the third year for McCurry and Davies to plan Waterville Days. McCurry is especially active in planning the parade.

She is also helping the design committee with providing new flower planters for the town. She helps with the Christmas tree lighting ceremony each year and prepares baskets for the Easter egg hunt. Together with other board members she volunteers at the town’s spring clean up.

McCurry said that as president of the association her main focus will be to improve the efficiency of how work is done.

“Every year we’re just working hard to implement more ways to benefit our community,” McCurry said.

Jill Thompson will serve as vice-president, replacing McCurry in that position.

Thompson grew up in Waterville, but moved away after she graduated from high school. Five years ago, she returned to the community and joined the Main Street Association three or four years ago. She has helped with the Fun Run at Waterville Days and with the barn quilt project.

“They’re a dynamic group that really has been working on improving things for Waterville,” Thompson, who is also a town council member, said of the reason she is involved.

Thompson is interested in looking at how Waterville can use its resources to build its economic viability. She said that Waterville has one of the best-preserved historic districts in the state. It also has unique wildlife populations, geologic history and wheat farms in its immediate surroundings. All of these can be attractions to people from other areas.

Thompson said she wouldn’t want to turn Waterville into a tourist town, but she believes that the town can capitalize on these resources.

Thompson added that she hopes that more people can get involved with the Main Street Association.

“There are a lot of different things that could be done if we had volunteers,” she said.

Bruce Dawson is serving as treasurer. Dawson has been in Waterville since 1984 and owns a land surveying business here. He got involved in the Main Street Association two years ago. His wife Alice had been involved before that and highly recommended the group.

“I wanted to do something hands-on to help the town,” Dawson said.

Dawson joked that the thing about getting involved in groups in small towns is that, “Once you get involved you get to do more things.”

On a more serious note, he said, “I have been happy about the directions they are going. It is very focused, and we are doing small projects and trying to do bigger projects. It’s going in the right direction of where I would like to see the town go.”

Dawson has helped with Main Street-sponsored activities like Waterville Days and with the Easter egg hunts, sponsored by North Cascades Bank. He helped to paint the storefronts on Main Street last year.

Dawson is working to bring one unused Main Street building back into service — a key goal of the Main Street Association. He is a brewer and has been working with the landowners of the old gas station on the west side of Chelan Avenue to renovate the building and get a small brewery going there.

Jenna Dixon is serving as secretary. She has lived in Waterville since 1990 and been involved in the Main Street Association for almost two years.

Dixon said that community is very important to her and that is why she is involved in the group.

“It’s helping to secure and nurture our town,” Dixon said.

Dixon loves working with children and will manage the Kids’ Zone at this year’s Waterville Days. She has chosen an “Under the Sea” theme and is working hard to develop an assortment of games that will be fun for the children.

She has also helped with the Christmas tree lighting ceremony and the flower planter project.

“Whenever they need me I’m there,” Dixon said. “We’ve got a really good team. We welcome others to join us.”

The newest board members include Royal DeVaney, Seth Normington and Jill Thompson. All of the officers are also board members of the association.

In addition to the flower planters, the community clean up, the barn quilts, the Christmas tree lighting and Waterville Days, Main Street Association members have been delivering welcome baskets to new residents and they are working with the Douglas County Historical Society Museum board to get new signage for the museum.

Waterville Days is coming July 7-8 and Main Street members are hoping that the parade can honor veterans and active military members. Those who are interested in participating should contact McCurry at 885-3341.

The local band Jumpers Flats will play on the main park stage on July 7. They have offered to donate their proceeds toward a new swimming pool sound system. Proceeds for the concert come from sponsors. The Main Street Association members are currently soliciting donations from a number of businesses. Contributions can also be mailed to Waterville Main Street Association, P.O. Box 22, Waterville, Wash. 98858, earmarked for the pool.

Contact Davies at 745-8306 for more information.