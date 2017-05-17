Mansfield holds clean-up day

Carla Blankenship unloads yard debris at the Mansfield spring community clean-up May 13. (Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke)

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

Mansfield’s annual spring community clean-up day was held May 13.

The event took place at the Mansfield Recycling Center on Railroad Avenue. The clean-up day was sponsored by the town of Mansfield, Consolidated Disposal Services, Inc., Countywide Solid Waste Programs and the Department of Ecology.

Two Dumpsters were provided by Consolidated Disposal Services and they filled up quickly as Mansfield residents lined up to dispose of unwanted household items and yard waste.

Trucks arrived at the recycling center beginning at 9 a.m. fully loaded with branches, old mattresses and furniture among other materials. Residents look forward to this event each spring as an opportunity to get rid of unwanted household items and unsightly yard waste for free.

Mansfield resident Pinkie “Linn” Glessner said, “ I think it’s a good idea. It gives our community an opportunity to get rid of stuff.”

For this clean-up event, Mansfield residents were encouraged to bring phones and stereos, furniture, mattresses and box springs, yard debris, hoses, and lawn mower parts as well as garden implements, clothing and old shoes, and recyclables.

The event did not accept products such as pesticides or pesticide containers, fertilizers, weed killers, paint, hazardous waste, explosives or fuel, asbestos and dioxin-bearing waste, radioactive or poison gasses, leaking containers, demolition debris, and appliances or aluminum.

Glessner noted that it is getting more difficult to dispose of appliances.

Some companies “charge a little more for their appliances, but they’ll haul your old appliance off,” he said.

Mansfield Superintendent of Public Works Jesse Shafer was on hand with a backhoe and blade bucket and made quick work hoisting old furniture and other items into the Dumpsters.

Mansfield Mayor Tom Snell said, “We look forward to spring clean-up day. It is always a popular and successful event.”

Another free clean-up event for Mansfield residents to dispose of hazardous waste products is scheduled for June 17 from 9 a.m to noon at the recycling center.