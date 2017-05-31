Mansfield School holds Kernel Color Run

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

Mansfield School held its first Kernel Color Run May 24. The event was scheduled instead of the annual Sprout Sprint this year.

The Kernel Color Run was sponsored by the school, Mansfield Lions Club and Mansfield Booster Club to help raise funds for the school store.

The course was a mile-long route that began at the school playground, then went down Mansfield Boulevard, turning left at Railroad Avenue, then turning left again across the road to Main Street back up the hill to the school.

Grades preschool through 12 participated. The younger kids had the option of walking or running the course once, while the older students had the option of making another loop to complete the two-mile run.

Participants purchased their Kernel Color Run T-shirts for $10 as part of the fundraising effort.

The Lions Club purchased the non-toxic multi-colored powder and the Booster Club provided additional financial support. Booster Club President Lisa Hall said, “We are happy to provide financial assistance for supplies for such fun school and community events like this one.”

Teachers Stacy Lillquist, Mikia Schmidt, Heather Hughes and Kelly Gilpin combined their efforts to make the event a success.

Parapro Lois Heselwood helped fill the containers of powder for the run, then hurried to her station with teacher Jamie Jo Steele to spray runners with the powder. There were five colors and five stations where the volunteers gave each runner a good dusting of yellow, green, blue, pink and orange.

The community was also invited to participate and they did. Moms with babies and toddlers in strollers, grandparents and friends donned their running shoes and walked or ran the course. Everyone enjoyed the sunshine, exercise and, of course, all the colors in their hair, on their faces and especially their T-shirts. It was a badge of honor to be a colorful mess at the end of this event.

The weather cooperated with bright sunshine, warm temperatures and a light breeze. Water was provided by teacher Les Lamkin and substitute teacher Marla Leander at the halfway point for the runners and walkers.

School head cook Sheri Matthiesen and assistant cook Sharon Stanifer provided apples and water for the runners at the end of the course.

“Color me happy,” Mansfield sixth-grader Brielle Farrington said.

Teacher Ric Bayless did crossing guard duty and said, “It’s a great day for our first annual Mansfield Kernel Color Run, it’s really helped reduce test anxiety. The kids have been cooped up at school testing all week, so it was a great diversion for them to get out and have some fun in the sun and get good exercise.”

Gilpin added, “This was a great way for the school and community to combine their efforts to have a great time, get some much needed exercise and reduce test week anxiety.”

“It was a great event for the kids, and we had a wonderful time participating,” parent Tara Tupling said.

“It was a lot of fun and we would like to do it again,” Schmidt said. “I think it was a success because the kids, staff and community had so much fun, a real win-win event.”

“It was awesome,” Heselwood said. “It was really worth it to see everybody laughing and having so much fun.”

Donations for the school store can be dropped off at the school office.

For more information, contact the school at 683-1012.