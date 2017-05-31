Mended Hearts will meet June 5 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Mended Hearts will meet June 5 Posted by Empire Press on May 31, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91 will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 at Confluence Health/Central Washington Hospital, conference rooms F and G on the ground floor.

Joel Rhyner, PA-C, with Confluence Health will present a program on “High Cholesterol, Familial Hypercholesterolemia, Triglycerides and Options for Control.”

The meeting is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Ann Diede, chapter president, at 679-8181 or email mendedhearts91@frontier.com.