NCW Fair Board names Loni Rahm as new fair manager

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The North Central Washington Fair Board has chosen Loni Rahm as the new fair manager.

Rahm has a background in marketing and tourism and most recently worked as president and chief executive officer of Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism.

Douglas County Transportation and Land Services Administrator James Barker said that in three meetings with Rahm fair board members felt confident that she would be someone who would be able to use creative strategies to effectively market the fair, the fairgrounds and the town of Waterville.

“They felt very comfortable that she was someone who thinks outside the box,” Barker said.

Because of budget constraints, the NCW Fair manager has also been responsible for managing the grounds in recent years.

The fair board feels that at this time they have enough funds available to hire a separate groundskeeper. The position will involve five months of the year working in the maintenance department at the county courthouse and seven months working on the fairgrounds. The position is open until filled.

Barker said that Rahm went through orientation on May 8 and will begin her position at the fairgrounds May 15.

Rahm replaces former manager Eric Granstrom, who left last fall. Ed Daling, a Waterville resident and former fair manager, has filled in as interim manager since that time.

Barker said there were 12 applicants for the fair manager position and five candidates were initially interviewed. Three candidates were interviewed in a final round.