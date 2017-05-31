New fair manager sets priorities

New NCW Fair Manager Loni Rahm outside the fair office. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Loni and Dennis Rahm raised two girls in North Central Washington. The girls, Jenna, 31, and Kacie, 27, graduated from Chelan High School in 2004 and 2008 and pursued careers in other parts of the state. After the girls graduated it seemed to be the right time for the couple to pursue their own careers in nonprofit organization management and broadcasting. They lived in Lynden, near Bellingham, and both had jobs that required a lot of travel.

Still, they never sold their home in Chelan. They always felt that the area was home to them and they may want to come back some day.

Seven years ago they became parents once again — this time to three boys who they adopted when a family need arose.

When the boys — now ages 7, 10 and 12 — came to them, they knew exactly why they had kept their Chelan home. They thought Jenna and Kacie’s childhood in Chelan was great and they wanted the same thing for the boys.

However, they decided they needed to wait until their careers were in the right place to leave Bellingham and move back to their home in Chelan. Dennis Rahm retired from the Cascade Radio Group in Bellingham three years ago. Loni Rahm was chief executive officer of Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism until November.

The couple moved back to Chelan over last Christmas break. Dennis Rahm, who was a play-by-play high school sports broadcaster in North Central Washington and the “Voice of the Chelan Goats” until 2008, still does sports broadcasting on a part-time basis and covered this year’s state basketball championships.

Loni Rahm was looking for her next challenge. When she heard that the manager position for the North Central Washington Fair was open, she felt that it might be the perfect fit.

“When I found out about this position it just felt right,” Rahm said.

One thing that she especially liked about the idea of working as fair manager is that the job is in a business environment that is also family-friendly by nature.

Rahm feels that being a parent of children who will be participating in the fair is going to be an important part of her maximizing her success.

“It’s hands-on experience so that I’m familiar with their programs and goals and we can help support them,” she said of the involvement that she and the boys plan with 4-H.

“The boys are very excited about being a part of the fair,” Rahm said.

Rahm, who started work May 8, has been spending the last few weeks getting organized and handling urgent matters related to the fair.

She describes herself as a binder person and has been working to get needed material organized into binders so that she can access information and be efficient. As she becomes aware of the timeline in terms of what tasks need to be taken care of when in order to be ready for the big event, Rahm is making sure to take notes. She wants to be on top of all these deadlines in future years.

Rahm knows the need to set priorities as she takes over this challenging job just before summer: the fair is number one this year.

One of the urgent things that Rahm has taken care of since assuming her position has been to set up online ticket sales for the Neal McCoy concert Aug. 25. She also needs to make sure the grounds are in order and contracts are signed. She has completed the poster and it is off to be printed.

Earlier this spring, the fair board voted to cancel this year’s July 3 Tractor Pull and Fireworks Show. With all of the transition in staff, it would have been a strain to put the event on successfully.

Rahm has a vision for making the fair great, but also for helping the fairgrounds be better utilized throughout the year. This is the year to research these options, probably not to schedule events.

Rahm grew up in Puyallup and witnessed the Puyallup Fair turn from an event to a venue. With Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism, she was involved in attracting events to the Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center in Lynden, in addition to other venues in the county.

She wants to work towards identifying groups and activities that would be able to use the fairgrounds for functions. These are functions that the groups themselves would organize and they would pay rent for the fairgrounds during their days of use. The events may also attract an outside audience which is good for the community, while eliminating the need for the fairgrounds to sell tickets and try to recoup expenses for a particular event.

These events could include car clubs, vintage trailers, dog agility training, flea markets, coin shows and art shows.

Rahm said she has learned a lot from her friend Darci Christoferson, Washington State Apple Blossom Festival administrator. Christoferson told her that it would take three years for all of the steps to making a successful fair to become automatic for her. In the meantime, she was advised not to panic and to take good notes.

Rahm said she loves working for an organization that is so supported by the community — not just the community of Waterville, but the entire North Central Washington community. It’s a great feeling for her to see that kind of energy and commitment at work for something that means so much to the values and traditions of the area.