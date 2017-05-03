Pet of the Week

Apple will win your heart over in a matter of minutes, according to officials with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

She is a large-size, 21/2-year-old, black and white Siberian husky mix. Apple has a soft, endearing personality making her easy to love and nurture.

She is very gentle at heart and will look to you for direction and lots of love.

Apple would do best in a home with a secure fenced yard to keep her safe while still giving her some freedom. She is house-trained, is learning to walk on a leash and also enjoys riding in a car.

Apple is somewhat skittish around unfamiliar dogs.

This gal longs to find her new forever home and be the apple of your eye.

Her adoption fee is $125.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For information, visit wenatcheehumane.org or call 662-9577.