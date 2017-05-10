Post office thanks customers

Waterville Postmaster Deborah Johnson serves cake to Mayor Royal DeVaney at the customer appreciation event. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

A customer appreciation event for postal patrons was held May 4 at the Waterville Post Office.

Postmaster Deborah Johnson served cake and bottled water to all who stopped by. The event was held as part of National Small Business Week April 30-May 6.

Johnson said that she “wanted to do something to show everyone in our area how much we appreciate their business.”

In small towns like Waterville, the post office is a very important place in the community. In the Waterville district, home delivery is generally reserved for the rural areas. Most residents in town must get their mail from post office boxes.

There is seldom a time when a person can stop by quickly to get his or her mail. The post office is a social hub, where friends see each other and visit for a while to get caught up.

All four of Waterville’s postal workers also live in the community. Jenna Dixon and Amanda Christman work behind the counter with Johnson, and Joyce Grande is the HCR (rural route) delivery person.

The post office is open weekdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 745-8432.