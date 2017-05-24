Pybus event focuses on children’s safety Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Pybus event focuses on children’s safety Posted by Empire Press on May 24, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The safety of children will be the focus of an event to be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. May 25 at Pybus Market.

The Missing Persons Safety Fair will include fingerprinting and DNA services offered by the Washington State Patrol, photo identification cards offered by Crime Stoppers, resources for parents and guest speakers.

Other activities will include fire truck, police and ambulance tours for kids, an inflatable house, face painting, an appearance by L-Bow the Clown, and a silent auction and raffle drawing.

Food and beverages will be available by donation.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.