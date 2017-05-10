Rustique Divas have a very successful sale at Pybus Market Posted by Communities, Contributing Writers, Voices, Waterville | Comments Off on Rustique Divas have a very successful sale at Pybus Market Posted by Empire Press on May 10, 2017 in All Content

By Jennie Munson

Contributing writer

The Rustique Divas Vintage Market vendors brought their unique style to the Pybus Public Market for the third time on April 29. Diva vendors covered a wide array of styles and classic trends. You could find custom-made pillows, vintage clothing, rusty salvage, yard and garden decorations, vintage linens, hand-crafted jewelry, antique dishes and repurposed wood shelving, soap, unique signs and much more. The positive energy from the shoppers and vendors was palpable the moment you walked in.

It was another very successful show at Pybus. There were people there to shop the vintage vendors along with people checking out the Master Gardener plant sale and the Dahlia Society tuber sale. Many things were happening all at the same time that seemed to complement each other very well.

If you missed the show, you can find the Rustique Divas next in Chelan as part of the Creative Arts Festival on Aug. 19 and 20 at Riverwalk Park.

Find the Divas on Facebook for more information or email Rustiquedivas@gmail.com.