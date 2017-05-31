Rusty Barbed Wire Boys to perform

EAST WENATCHEE — The Rusty Barbed Wire Boys will perform in a free concert from 6 to 7 p.m. June 8 at Bonaventure Senior Living, 50 29th St. N.W.

Bruce Brown, Rick Edwards, Dan McConnell, Jerry Michael and Bill Patrick sing country and folk songs and tell a few jokes along the way.

The group will also be performing during Waterville Days on July 8.