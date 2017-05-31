Rusty Barbed Wire Boys to performPosted by Empire Press on May 31, 2017 in All Content, Communities, East Wenatchee, Entertainment, News | Comments Off on Rusty Barbed Wire Boys to perform
EAST WENATCHEE — The Rusty Barbed Wire Boys will perform in a free concert from 6 to 7 p.m. June 8 at Bonaventure Senior Living, 50 29th St. N.W.
Bruce Brown, Rick Edwards, Dan McConnell, Jerry Michael and Bill Patrick sing country and folk songs and tell a few jokes along the way.
The group will also be performing during Waterville Days on July 8.