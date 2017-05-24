School carnival is fun for all

Millie Brown, Lily Deshazer and Kellee Kendrick win cupcakes at the cake walk. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville School Carnival, sponsored by the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), was held May 20 at the school.

It was an event full of games, prizes, treats and a ton of fun for everyone attending.

Each activity and booth at the carnival represented a different class or organization at school or in the community and the money raised from the event is distributed to those classes and organizations for their various activities.

Bingo was a popular event with prizes donated by several individuals and businesses in town for the purpose of raising money for students to go to Washington, D.C. A bake sale also offered many delectable sweets.

Other activities included the famous cake walk, sponsored by the PTO; Plinko, sponsored by the Waterville Skate Park boosters; a duck pond, organized by the sophomore class for their senior trip; a fishing pond, sponsored by Waterville Players; and a display of fire trucks and water demonstrations from Douglas County Fire District 1, sponsored by Girls on the Run and their parents.

For those with an appetite there was pizza and pop, popcorn and mini-doughnuts for sale.

The students look forward to the carnival every year. There was a good turnout for the event from throughout the community and a great time was had by all.