Series | Growing up in Douglas Co.

Miles Mittelstaedt stands among farm equipment at his family’s property, which is the homestead of his great-great grandfather Johann Witten. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

This is the ninth in a series of articles featuring interviews with people who grew up (or are growing up) in Douglas County. Karen Larsen has featured one person in each decade of life. She began with a resident in their 90s and moved down one decade with each subsequent interview. The stories told have provided a profile of life growing up in Douglas County over the years. Larsen’s final interview is with Miles Mittelstaedt, who is 17.

Douglas teen grows up surrounded by wheat farming, and by history

Miles Mittelstaedt was born on Nov. 9, 1999 at Central Washington Hospital to Randy and Susan Mittelstaedt of Douglas.

Miles is the fifth generation to live on and farm a piece of land settled by his great-great grandparents, Johann and Rebecca Witten, who immigrated to the Midwest from Germany and filed a claim for free land in Douglas County through the Homestead Act.

For Mittelstaedt, farming the land has been an integral aspect of life since he can remember. From an early age, he was given the chance to ride on the combine during harvest. This was something he enjoyed immediately.

“The first time I got in a combine it got me hooked,” Mittelstaedt said.

Though he loved the combines, he didn’t particularly like harvest time because it was so stressful.

“Everyone was always busy,” he said.

Mittelstaedt said that harvest has changed since he was a child. The family used to have a whole crew for harvest and they would operate multiple combines. Now they have just one large combine to do all the work, and the work is done by the family and just three hired men rather than by a larger crew.

It used to be that the harvest crew would stop for lunch each day.

“That’s when we did all the talking,” Mittelstaedt said.

Now that the combine has a GPS system they don’t need to stop for lunch but just eat while they are harvesting.

“It would be nice to have a little break in the middle of the day,” Mittelstaedt said, but he said it seems that stopping for lunch just takes too much time nowadays.

Mittelstaedt started helping with the harvest when he was about 8, bringing lunches to his dad and others who were working. When he was 12, he learned to drive the tractor and when he was 14, he learned to drive the combine. Now during harvest he works with the crew from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. He also helps with other farm work during the summer and after school. During winter he gets more of his own time. Mittelstaedt’s parents pay him minimum wage for his work.

Mittelstaedt has attended Waterville School since he was in kindergarten and he has had many of the same classmates throughout these years. Asked how he likes this, Mittelstaedt said he would prefer a school with more students.

“Sometimes I feel like people know too much about me,” he said.

Of the projects he did in elementary school, he especially remembers monitoring water pH, animal populations and microorganisms at Douglas Creek when he was in third and fourth grade. He enjoyed being able to get out of the classroom to learn science.

He also especially remembers taking part in the Washington, D.C., trip with Waterville School students, teachers and parents when he was in sixth grade. The students spent two years raising money for the trip through yard sales, bingo nights, car washes, doughnut sales and more. Over five days they visited the colonial village of Williamsburg, as well as Arlington National Cemetery, the Smithsonian, Washington, D.C., monuments and memorials, the Capitol building, Mount Vernon and Ford’s Theatre. Mittelstaedt said his favorite was the Smithsonian museum.

In addition to this trip, Mittelstaedt has traveled a fair amount with his family. Susan Mittelstaedt is from North Carolina, so the family travels there once a year. They have also traveled to Europe a few times. In November 2016, they traveled to Minstedt, Germany, and stayed with distant cousins.

“That was amazing,” Miles Mittelstaedt said.

He said he kept thinking, “That could have been me if my ancestor didn’t decide to leave for America.”

One thing that struck Mittelstaedt about Lower Saxony — where Minstedt is located — was that it is very lush. It made him realize what a change it must have been for the Wittens to come to Douglas County and start farming here.

Mittelstaedt has grown up around extended family, and through them he is much more familiar with his family history than most Americans his age.

“The older generations tell a lot of stories about family history,” he said.

Asked about how he thinks he would be different if he had grown up in a big city, Mittelstaedt said that he uses his cousins who live in Tacoma as a reference. He feels that they shop more than he does and they don’t think as much about spending money.

He said his family is very careful with money — a trait that he attributes to the influence of his grandfather, Bob Mittelstaedt. Bob and Sylvia Mittelstaedt lived in the house built by Johann Witten over 100 years ago on the same property as the younger Mittelstaedt family. Bob Mittelstaedt passed away in 2015 and Sylvia Mittelstaedt moved to Wenatchee shortly afterwards.

Miles Mittelstaedt said that whenever the need for an item presents itself, his family first asks, “Do we need this right now?” It takes a long time to get to a store, so it makes sense to plan trips carefully and to postpone if the need is not urgent.

Mittelstaedt spent a lot of time playing outside as a child. On the family property there always seemed to be fences that needed to be hopped over in order to get where he wanted to go. He decided to make the fence hopping into a game. He spent a lot of time wandering around the pastures and fields. He also remembers playing on farm equipment — like a combine inner tube that was made into a trampoline.

Hide-and-seek was a game he often played with his sister Meredith, who is three years younger.

Mittelstaedt was involved in 4-H for a few years, but it was hard to make that work as the family was always busy with harvest during the fair and he didn’t have anyone to take him to display his animals. Now he is in a Future Farmers of America (FFA) class at Waterville High School taught by Jody Flaget. The students watch movies about farming, read a textbook and take part in an agriculture trivia game. They also take part in a variety of competitions related to agriculture and forestry.

The family has five cows for their own use and Mittelstaedt helps with this by fixing fence, checking water and moving the cows when needed.

Mittelstaedt wants to attend college when he graduates from Waterville High School in 2018 and is hoping to get a business or a systems management degree. He said he thought for a while about mechanical engineering, but decided he didn’t want a desk job.

Mittelstaedt said he has his eyes set on returning to the farm and perhaps even living in the homestead house.

When the topic of Miles’ future was brought up, Susan Mittelstaedt said that she and Randy want Miles to know that he is welcome to take over the family farm, but they also want him to know that if he finds another passion, he is also free to pursue that.

“He needs to go away to college and have some life experiences and then choose to come back,” Susan Mittelstaedt said.

She added that farming is very different now than it used to be. It’s very technical and to be a successful farmer a person needs a wide range of skills, including technology and business skills.

“We are encouraging him to go away from the farm for a while and see if he misses it and really wants to come back,” she said.

If Miles does choose to come back to farming as a career, his childhood will have given him a realistic sense of the life he is embracing. For example, when talking about his family’s care in spending money, Mittelstaedt said, “It’s kind of ironic because the wheat market is kind of a gamble.”