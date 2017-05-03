Shocker teams lose to Raiders

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers hit the road again to meet the Lake Roosevelt Raiders April 25.

The Shocker softball team only scored one run in a 16-1 loss against the Raider girls. The Shockers’ single run came from Evelyn Negrete who was the first batter of the game. She made it to first base on a third strike passed-ball. With the next batter up she stole second base, then on an overthrow error by the Raiders she stole third base, and on still another throwing error by the Raiders she stole home. The Shockers had the first run of the game, which was their only one of the game.

After the throwing errors by the Raiders, they settled down with good pitching, fielding and strong hitting. They took control of the game. In the Central Washington 2B League as of April 25, the Raiders were in second place with 11 wins and 2 losses. They were just behind first place Brewster with 14-0.

The Waterville/Mansfield girls had just 13 at-bats with no hits. The Raiders had 25 at-bats with 16 hits including one home run. Shocker pitcher Ariana Salcido usually has double-digit strikeouts, but the Raiders were very aggressive each time at the plate. Salcido threw hard and fast but the Raiders hit them just as hard and fast.

The Shocker boys baseball team also lost, but they had the lead 2-1 going into the late innings when the Raiders rallied several hits and crossed the plate to win 6-2. Opening pitcher Ethan Petersen left the game with a 2-1 lead. When relief pitcher Tanner Marden took over, the Raiders were able to capitalize on his pitching.

Hitting for the Shockers were Jacob Stibal, who was 3-for-3; Petersen, 1-of-4, Marden, 1 of 2; Travis Prey, 1-of-3; and Devyn Klinginsmith, 1-of-3. The Shocker batters had eight strikeouts and three base-on-balls. The Shocker pitching had two strikeouts against the Raiders and gave up four walks.

Head coach Damian Smith said, “The boys played really well. Overall, I think this was their best game of the season.”