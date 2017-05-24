Tonseth named Peace Officer of the Year

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sam Tonseth was named by Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal as this year’s Peace Officer of the Year during the Greater Wenatchee Sunrise Lions Club’s 25th Annual Peace Officer Appreciation Luncheon May 17 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

Tonseth has been with the sheriff’s office since 2007 and spent three years before that as a reserve deputy with the department.

Tonseth serves the sheriff’s office in many different roles. He is a member of the Special Response Team as an operator and a back-up medic. He is also a field training officer. Tonseth is a volunteer for the Mansfield Ambulance Corps and is an EMT evaluator.

During a speech given at the luncheon, Gjesdal said, “Deputy Tonseth has forged remarkable relationships with the community and goes out of his way to interact with our citizens in a positive way. He also works hard to maintain good relationships with his colleagues within and outside our agency. He is always willing to help in any way he can.

“Deputy Tonseth does an outstanding job representing our community and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He is a man of courage, dedication and faith, and I am honored to be on the same team with him.”

During the luncheon, awards were also presented by the Washington State Patrol, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Department, and the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments. The luncheon included a memorial ceremony to honor departed law enforcement officers.