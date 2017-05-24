Waterville Memorial Day service set for May 29

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

A Memorial Day service will be held at Waterville Cemetery at 10 a.m. May 29. The ceremony will include the playing of “Taps,” a 21-gun salute, music, prayers and brief speeches.

Starting at about 9:30 a.m., the local Young Life group will provide cookies, coffee and water on a donation basis.

Waterville Cemetery district manager Cody Salazar said that volunteers will set up flags around the border of the cemetery at 10 a.m. May 26.

“We’re always looking for extra help,” Salazar said.

For more information, contact the cemetery at 745-8720.