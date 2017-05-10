Science class continues projects

Kris Daratha with a poster explaining the wind and solar powered sidewalks project of his science class. The project was one of the Top 10 finalists in the 2016 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Earlier this year, Kris Daratha’s Waterville High School science class was named one of 51 state winners in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest and received about $20,000 worth of Samsung technology for the school.

Even though the class did not advance to the Top 10 national finals, the school received 15 new laptops to be used in the computer programming classes, two Chromebooks and 15 Samsung tablets for use in the science classes.

This was the second Solve for Tomorrow contest for Waterville, with Daratha’s class advancing to the national finals in the 2016 competition.

According to Daratha, the projects for the past two years are still being worked on by the students and, now that the funding is available, they will be able to complete the work.

Two years ago, the class worked on a project that used wind and solar power to keep sidewalks from freezing.

“The 10 sidewalks should be completed by this next winter and placed in various places around the school and by a few of the local businesses,” Daratha said.

The solar sidewalks are designed to melt the snow and ice and keep the temperature on the walkways above freezing, making them safer. The sidewalks will then be maintained by the students as part of their class.

This year’s project is a specially designed drone for detecting potential wildfire hazards in the area. The drone will be able to find certain problem areas at risk for forest fires or other natural disasters. The project is currently in progress and the students will continue working on it until it is completed.

Daratha already has some new ideas for the students to work on in the future and hopes to continue with their participation in the Samsung program.