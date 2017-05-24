Watkins receives award from ESD

Dr. Millie Watkins, retiring superintendent/principal of Orondo School District, is presented the Honorary Friend of Children Award May 10 by Dr. Gene Sharratt. (Provided photo/ North Central ESD)

WENATCHEE — Dr. Millie Watkins, retiring superintendent/principal of Orondo School District, was one of several area educators and community leaders honored during the North Central Educational Service District’s 12th annual Friend of Children/Regional Board of the Year banquet May 10.

Watkins was announced as one of two recipients of the Honorary Friend of Children Award, along with Dr. Rich McBride, retiring superintendent of North Central ESD.

In presenting the award, Dr. Gene Sharratt praised Watkins as “…a transformative leader who provides clarity of purpose; ensures alignment and congruency of goals, establishes priorities and takes associated actions leading to the continuous improvement in student learning.”

Others honored were Nancy Armstrong-Montes, of Nespelem School District; Art and Wendy Brown, of “Light of Larson” in Moses Lake; “Thrive Chelan Valley” Board, of Chelan; and Rufus Woods, publisher of The Wenatchee World. The Cashmere School District Board was selected as Regional Board of the Year.

The awards are the highest honor given annually by the North Central ESD to educators and community members who have showed a lasting commitment to children in the communities represented by the districts within North Central ESD’s four-county region, according to a news release.

The Friend of Children Award, later renamed the “Gene Sharratt Friend of Children Award,” was created in 1992.