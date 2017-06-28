Active shooter training helps county employees be prepared

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wants every county employee to have the tools needed to address a crisis situation should one ever occur in a county building.

Recently the office has been holding training sessions using curriculum on responding to active shooter incidents developed by Texas State University. On June 21, two sessions were held at the county commissioners’ chambers at the courthouse in Waterville.

Sergeants Steve Groseclose and Tyler Caille spoke to employees and showed videos developed as part of the curriculum. Aspects of the program included how groupthink can affect actions in a positive or negative way, emotional reactions and how the body reacts under adrenaline, how to get out of a building quickly, the best method of hiding, and how to fight back if this becomes necessary. The program included observation of how people reacted in real incidents and how this affected the outcome.

“We want to make sure that all our county employees know how to react if there is an incident in one of our buildings,” said Groseclose, who worked together with Jordan Giulio, the sheriff’s office records and risk manager, to organize the training sessions.

Because each county building is unique and employees need to understand how to respond in their building, sessions were organized in each of the county buildings.

The employees were trained in how a civilian, who happens to be first on hand when an incident occurs, can respond until law enforcement arrives.

“It’s something they can use throughout their lives,” Groseclose said.

The active shooter training is part of an overall program that the sheriff’s office is working on to improve building safety. Other aspects of the program include first aid training, which is planned for the fall, building safety plans and annual drills to make sure everyone is able to follow the safety plan.

Licensing supervisor Nancy Feeney said that the training was helping her learn to be alert to her surroundings, and was giving her techniques to control emotions, blood pressure and breathing.

“This is great information,” Feeney said.