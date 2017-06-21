Another pool season begins

June Troxel of Douglas, Alaska and Phoebe Haley of Genesee, Idaho play in the pool together June 19. The cousins were spending the week with their Waterville grandparents Galen and Mary Troxel. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Pool opened for the season June 19. Many children were at the pool for the first open swim session, held that day and every day from 1:30-5:30 p.m. The weather seemed to smile on the event with temperatures in the 80’s. The pool will be open until Aug. 20.

For more information, contact town hall at 745-8871.