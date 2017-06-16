Blessings, awards for WHS seniors

Waterville’s graduating class of 2017. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Baccalaureate was held at the NCW Fairgrounds June 6 for Waterville’s Class of 2017.

The event was well attended by families and friends of the graduating seniors.

Music was provided by the local instrumental group Proclaiming Brass. Welcome and invocation was given by Pastor Seth Normington, of the Federated Church in Waterville, followed by a litany for the graduates.

Jill Moomaw, school counselor, provided words of encouragement and wisdom to the graduates. The main theme of her talk was to rely on the hope in Jesus Christ and to remember that “we all care about you and your success. If you ever need advice, or need someone to talk to, we will always be here for you.”

Michael Grande, representing Young Life read the scriptures, Jeremiah 29:11 and Romans 12:2. Alan Loebsack, also representing Young Life, gave a message to the graduates expanding upon the scriptures about, “Do not be conformed to the world but to be transformed by the renewing of your minds.”

Everyone sang the favorite hymn “Beautiful Savior,” followed by Pastor James Robinson, of the United Lutheran Church, giving the blessing to the graduates.

Pizza dinner, which was chosen by the graduates, was served following the service. After dinner, the awards ceremony began. Waterville High School Principal Tabatha Mires welcomed everyone to the program and Evelyn Negrete, student body president, led the flag salute.

Mires presented awards to Drew Koenig, Third Generation of Waterville High School Graduates-BLACK CORD; Brook Wright and Rochelle Laney, 13 Year Seniors; Evelyn Negrete and Basilisa Jimenez, Citizenship Awards; Evelyn Negrete, valedictorian; and Rochelle Laney, salutatorian.

Academic acknowledgement was given to Drew Koenig and Aitana Myrbo; and other honors were presented to Evelyn Negrete, Basilisa Jimenez, Rochelle Laney and Brook Wright, GOLD CORD; Jeramiah Preugschat and Johnathan Derrow, FFA graduates-SASH; Shaun Marchand, DECA graduate-SASH; Evelyn Negrete, Basilisa Jimenez, Rochelle Laney and Brook Wright, Principal’s Award; and Shaun Marchand, Attendance Award.

Stephanie Stibal, Waterville School Board member, presented the President’s Education Award to Brook Wright. Lions Club Promise Awards went to Shaun Marchand and Aitana Myrbo.

There were many scholarships provided by the Community Foundation of NCW and other sources. They were awarded to:

Jesus Ruiz: Rowland and Ethel Slusser Jones, LeMastor/Auvil, Virgil and Pearl Gustin, Ralph and Clara Betcher, Scott Backer Technical Education.

Basilisa Jimenez: Rowland and Ethel Slusser Jones, Virgil and Pearl Gustin, LeMaster/Auvil, John and Elenore Smith, Country Financial NCW, George F. Wilcox Memorial, Wheat Wives, Philomathic Club, Alice Ruud Citizenship, CoBank, Dan and Bri Plath, Washington State Opportunity, and Waterville Drug Free Community.

Drew Koenig: John and Mary Martin, Rowland and Ethel Slusser Jones, Virgil and Pearl Gustin, and Lauren Ludeman Memorial.

Dillon McCullough: Virgil and Pearl Gustin.

Tanner Marden: George F. Wilcox Memorial, LeMaster/Auvil, Virgil and Pearl Gustin, Ralph and Clara Betcher, and John and Elenore Smith.

Brook Wright: Virgil and Pearl Gustin.

Rochelle Laney: Wheat Wives, George F. Wilcox Memorial, Virgil and Pearl Gustin, and Kellan Bigger Memorial.

Jesus Ochoa: LeMaster/Auvil, Virgil and Pearl Gustin, and Van Doren Vocational.

Alfonso Garibay: Virgil and Pearl Gustin, and Ralph and Clara Betcher.

Jeramiah Preugschat: Virgil and Pearl Gustin.

Seth Sampson: Virgil and Pearl Gustin.

Lauren Wiederspohn: Virgil and Pearl Gustin, Lauren Ludeman Memorial, and Waterville Drug Free Community.

Evelyn Negrete: Herold and Vicki Peebles, Virgil and Pearl Gustin, Nordic, Confluence Health, Washington State Opportunity, George F. Wilcox Memorial, Waterville Shocker, Andrew York Memorial, Jerry Van Winkle Memorial, LeMaster/Auvil, Rowland and Ethel Slusser Jones, Lauren Ludeman Memorial, GFWC Washington State, Waterville Drug Free Community, George Washington Foundation, and the P.E.O.