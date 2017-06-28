Celebrate opening of Saddle Rock Trailhead

WENATCHEE — The Saddle Rock Trailhead grand opening will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 29.

The event will include activities for adults and children, brief remarks, food, and a chance to get to know outdoor organizations. The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society will also have a few adoptable dogs on hand so you can meet your next furry hiking partner.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, email info@cdlandtrust.org or call 667-9708.