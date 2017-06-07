A colorful dish for summer

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

Summer has started with all its beautiful colors. Just last week I made a dish with rainbow carrots. It is very simple. The recipe calls for brown sugar which does make it sweet. If you’re not a fan of added sugar, I think you can omit it.

According to the website colorfulharvest.com, “Studies suggest that a diet rich in brightly colored fruits and vegetables can have important health benefits.”

I have always loved root vegetables and carrots are one of my favorites. I know that a plate should consist of colorful foods. When I saw these rainbow carrots at the grocery store it was love at first sight! They are wonderful to look at and wonderful for your health as well. This is the recipe I made.

Steamed Rainbow Carrots

6 rainbow carrots

1/4 cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup chopped mint

First, peel and cut the carrots in 1-inch pieces. Steam them in boiling water for about 10 to 12 minutes or until they’re soft enough to cut with a knife. In a skillet on medium heat, add the butter and brown sugar. When it is just about melted, stir and add the carrots. Sauté for about 10 minutes. When you’re ready to eat, garnish with the chopped mint. Again, you can adjust the ingredients to suit your own personal taste. Kids tend to love these carrots because they are so colorful. Serves about six. Enjoy!