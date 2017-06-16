Community Calendar

Your connection to events from June 16-22

Friday

Community

Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival: all day, Chelan County Expo Center, Cashmere, wenatcheeriverbluegrass.com, 548-1230 or 548-8663

Chelan’s Rhyme Time: 10 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793

Mike Bills, music: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Saturday

Community

Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival: all day, Chelan County Expo Center, Cashmere, wenatcheeriverbluegrass.com, 548-1230 or 548-8663

Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pybus Market, 663-8712

Aviation Day 2017: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pangborn Memorial Airport, East Wenatcheee, 886-0233

Waterville Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 10 a.m. to noon, United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 860-5222

Next Step Dance Studio presents “Rhythm is a Dancer”: 1 p.m., 6 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org, 663-2787

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 745-8871

The Jets & Snap!: 8 p.m., Deep Water Ampitheater at Mill Bay Casino, Manson, (800) 648-2964

Sunday

Community

Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival: all day, Chelan County Expo Center, Cashmere, wenatcheeriverbluegrass.com, 548-1230 or 548-8663

Monday

Community

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan St., 745-8354

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net

Chelan-Douglas Health District Board: 3 p.m., 200 Valley Mall Parkway, 886-6400

Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 745-8871

Tuesday

Community

Chelan Food Bank: 9 to 10:30 a.m., 200 Gala St., Chelan, 662-6156

Rock Island Food Bank: 9 to 11 a.m., 1 Freemont, Rock Island, 662-6156

Parkinson’s Support Group: 1:30 p.m., Confluence Sleep Center, 1000A Miller St., pdgroup.wenatchee@gmail.com

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan St., Waterville, 745-8871

Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net

Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., Operations Base, 2700 Euclid Ave., Wenatchee, 664-7600

Wednesday

Community

Storytime: 10 a.m., toddlers through early grade levels, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., for kids and families, East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, 886-7404

Children’s Story Time: 11 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131

Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church basement, bring your lunch and crafts, for more information call Jeanette Cavadini at 683-1150

Storytime: 11:30 a.m., Bridgeport Library, 1206 Columbia Ave., 686-7281

Orondo Food Bank: 4 to 6 p.m., Community Church, 13966 Highway 2, Orondo, 784-1747

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net

East Wenatchee Water District: 3 p.m., 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-3569

Douglas County Voluntary Stewardship Program Workgroup Meeting: 6 p.m., Douglas County Superior Court hearing room, 203 S. Rainier St., Waterville, 423-5990

Thursday

Community

Bridgeport Food Bank: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Bridgeport Community Church, 1300 Foster Rd., 662-6156

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 1 to 6 p.m., Federated Church, Waterville, redcrossblood.org/RapidPass, (800) 733-2767

Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m., Pybus Market, 663-8712

Chelan Farmers Market: 4 to 7 p.m., South Emerson St. and East Wapato St., Chelan, chelanfarmersmarket.org

Government

Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chelan County Commissioners hearing room, 400 Douglas St., Wenatchee, 662-4707

Douglas County Hearing Examiner: 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, hearing room, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee

Rock Island Council: 7 p.m., Rock Island City Hall, 5 N. Garden, 884-1261

Do you have a meeting or event coming up that you’d like our readers to know? Email us at weekly@empire-press.com.