Community Calendar

Posted by on Jun 16, 2017 in All Content, Community Calendar, Special | Comments Off on Community Calendar

Your connection to events from June 16-22

 

Friday

Community

  • Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival: all day, Chelan County Expo Center, Cashmere, wenatcheeriverbluegrass.com, 548-1230 or 548-8663
  • Chelan’s Rhyme Time: 10 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793
  • Mike Bills, music: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

 

Saturday

Community

  • Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival: all day, Chelan County Expo Center, Cashmere, wenatcheeriverbluegrass.com, 548-1230 or 548-8663
  • Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pybus Market, 663-8712
  • Aviation Day 2017: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pangborn Memorial Airport, East Wenatcheee, 886-0233
  • Waterville Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 10 a.m. to noon, United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 860-5222
  • Next Step Dance Studio presents “Rhythm is a Dancer”: 1 p.m., 6 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org, 663-2787
  • Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 745-8871
  • The Jets & Snap!: 8 p.m., Deep Water Ampitheater at Mill Bay Casino, Manson, (800) 648-2964

 

Sunday

Community

  • Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival: all day, Chelan County Expo Center, Cashmere, wenatcheeriverbluegrass.com, 548-1230 or 548-8663

 

Monday

Community

  • Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan St., 745-8354

Government

  • Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net
  • Chelan-Douglas Health District Board: 3 p.m., 200 Valley Mall Parkway, 886-6400
  • Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 745-8871

 

Tuesday

Community

  • Chelan Food Bank: 9 to 10:30 a.m., 200 Gala St., Chelan, 662-6156
  • Rock Island Food Bank: 9 to 11 a.m., 1 Freemont, Rock Island, 662-6156
  • Parkinson’s Support Group: 1:30 p.m., Confluence Sleep Center, 1000A Miller St., pdgroup.wenatchee@gmail.com
  • Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan St., Waterville, 745-8871
  • Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Government

  • Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net
  • Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., Operations Base, 2700 Euclid Ave., Wenatchee, 664-7600

 

Wednesday

Community

  • Storytime: 10 a.m., toddlers through early grade levels, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046
  • Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., for kids and families, East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, 886-7404
  • Children’s Story Time: 11 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131
  • Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church basement, bring your lunch and crafts, for more information call Jeanette Cavadini at 683-1150
  • Storytime: 11:30 a.m., Bridgeport Library, 1206 Columbia Ave., 686-7281
  • Orondo Food Bank: 4 to 6 p.m., Community Church, 13966 Highway 2, Orondo, 784-1747

Government

  • Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537 or douglascountywa.net
  • East Wenatchee Water District: 3 p.m., 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-3569
  • Douglas County Voluntary Stewardship Program Workgroup Meeting: 6 p.m., Douglas County Superior Court hearing room, 203 S. Rainier St., Waterville, 423-5990

 

Thursday

Community

  • Bridgeport Food Bank: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Bridgeport Community Church, 1300 Foster Rd., 662-6156
  • American Red Cross Blood Drive: 1 to 6 p.m., Federated Church, Waterville, redcrossblood.org/RapidPass, (800) 733-2767
  • Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046
  • Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m., Pybus Market, 663-8712
  • Chelan Farmers Market: 4 to 7 p.m., South Emerson St. and East Wapato St., Chelan, chelanfarmersmarket.org

Government

  • Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chelan County Commissioners hearing room, 400 Douglas St., Wenatchee, 662-4707
  • Douglas County Hearing Examiner: 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, hearing room, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee
  • Rock Island Council: 7 p.m., Rock Island City Hall, 5 N. Garden, 884-1261

 

Do you have a meeting or event coming up that you’d like our readers to know? Email us at weekly@empire-press.com.