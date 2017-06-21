Community Calendar

Your connection to events from June 23-29

Friday

Community

Chelan’s Rhyme Time: 10 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131

STEM with Sarah: 2 p.m., Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793

Saturday

Community

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan St., Waterville, 745-8871

Monday

Community

Kinship Caregivers Support Group: 10 a.m. to noon, The Children’s Home Society, 1014 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, 663-0034

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan St., 745-8354

Waterville Main Street Association General Membership Public Meeting: 5 p.m., Town Hall, Waterville, (360) 391-2232

Cascade Speakeasy Toastmasters: 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, 665-6286

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Douglas County PUD: 1:30 p.m., 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-7191

Schools

Mansfield School Board: 7 p.m., school library, 683-1012

Tuesday

Community

Chelan Food Bank: 9 to 10:30 a.m., 200 Gala St., Chelan, 662-6156

Rock Island Food Bank: 9 to 11 a.m., 1 Freemont, Rock Island, 662-6156

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan St., Waterville, 745-8871

Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Douglas County Sewer District No. 1: 8:30 a.m., district office, 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-2484

Port of Douglas County Commission: 9 a.m., Port conference room, 455 6th Street NE, Ste. 100, East Wenatchee 884-4700

East Wenatchee City Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 884-9515

Schools

Orondo School Board: 7 p.m., district office, 784-2443

Wednesday

Community

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 9 to 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-7623

Entiat Food Bank: 10 a.m. to noon, 2188 Entiat Way

Brewster Library Storytime: 10 a.m., toddlers through early grade levels, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Knitting Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan St., 745-8354

NCRL Puppeteers: 10:30 a.m., Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., for kids and families, East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., 886-7404

Children’s Story Time: 11 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131

Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church basement, bring your lunch and crafts, for more information call Jeanette Cavadini at 683-1150

Guys and Dolls Book Club: 7 p.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m., Housing Authority community building, 1120 Ninth St., Wenatchee, 679-5244

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Eastmont Metropolitan Parks District: 5 p.m., Eastmont Jr. High School library, 884-8015

The Board of Directors of North Central Educational District: 5 p.m., 430 Olds Station Road, 665-2628

Bridgeport City Council: 7 p.m. City Hall, 686-4041

Schools

Waterville School Board: 6 p.m., high school career center, 745-8584

Thursday

