Community CalendarPosted by Empire Press on Jun 21, 2017 in All Content, Community Calendar, Special | Comments Off on Community Calendar
Your connection to events from June 23-29
Friday
Community
- Chelan’s Rhyme Time: 10 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131
- STEM with Sarah: 2 p.m., Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793
Saturday
Community
- Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan St., Waterville, 745-8871
Monday
Community
- Kinship Caregivers Support Group: 10 a.m. to noon, The Children’s Home Society, 1014 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, 663-0034
- Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan St., 745-8354
- Waterville Main Street Association General Membership Public Meeting: 5 p.m., Town Hall, Waterville, (360) 391-2232
- Cascade Speakeasy Toastmasters: 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, 665-6286
Government
- Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
- Douglas County PUD: 1:30 p.m., 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-7191
Schools
- Mansfield School Board: 7 p.m., school library, 683-1012
Tuesday
Community
- Chelan Food Bank: 9 to 10:30 a.m., 200 Gala St., Chelan, 662-6156
- Rock Island Food Bank: 9 to 11 a.m., 1 Freemont, Rock Island, 662-6156
- Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan St., Waterville, 745-8871
- Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046
Government
- Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
- Douglas County Sewer District No. 1: 8:30 a.m., district office, 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-2484
- Port of Douglas County Commission: 9 a.m., Port conference room, 455 6th Street NE, Ste. 100, East Wenatchee 884-4700
- East Wenatchee City Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 884-9515
Schools
- Orondo School Board: 7 p.m., district office, 784-2443
Wednesday
Community
- Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 9 to 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-7623
- Entiat Food Bank: 10 a.m. to noon, 2188 Entiat Way
- Brewster Library Storytime: 10 a.m., toddlers through early grade levels, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046
- Knitting Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan St., 745-8354
- NCRL Puppeteers: 10:30 a.m., Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org
- Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., for kids and families, East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., 886-7404
- Children’s Story Time: 11 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131
- Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church basement, bring your lunch and crafts, for more information call Jeanette Cavadini at 683-1150
- Guys and Dolls Book Club: 7 p.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046
- Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m., Housing Authority community building, 1120 Ninth St., Wenatchee, 679-5244
Government
- Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
- Eastmont Metropolitan Parks District: 5 p.m., Eastmont Jr. High School library, 884-8015
- The Board of Directors of North Central Educational District: 5 p.m., 430 Olds Station Road, 665-2628
- Bridgeport City Council: 7 p.m. City Hall, 686-4041
Schools
- Waterville School Board: 6 p.m., high school career center, 745-8584
Thursday
Community
- Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046