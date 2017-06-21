Community Calendar

Your connection to events from June 23-29

Friday

Community

  • Chelan’s Rhyme Time: 10 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131
  • STEM with Sarah: 2 p.m., Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793

Saturday

Community

  • Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan St., Waterville, 745-8871

Monday

Community

  • Kinship Caregivers Support Group: 10 a.m. to noon, The Children’s Home Society, 1014 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, 663-0034
  • Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan St., 745-8354
  • Waterville Main Street Association General Membership Public Meeting: 5 p.m., Town Hall, Waterville, (360) 391-2232
  • Cascade Speakeasy Toastmasters: 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, 665-6286

Government

  • Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
  • Douglas County PUD: 1:30 p.m., 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-7191

Schools

  • Mansfield School Board: 7 p.m., school library, 683-1012

Tuesday

Community

  • Chelan Food Bank: 9 to 10:30 a.m., 200 Gala St., Chelan, 662-6156
  • Rock Island Food Bank: 9 to 11 a.m., 1 Freemont, Rock Island, 662-6156
  • Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan St., Waterville, 745-8871
  • Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046

Government

  • Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
  • Douglas County Sewer District No. 1: 8:30 a.m., district office, 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-2484
  • Port of Douglas County Commission: 9 a.m., Port conference room, 455 6th Street NE, Ste. 100, East Wenatchee 884-4700
  • East Wenatchee City Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 884-9515

Schools

  • Orondo School Board: 7 p.m., district office, 784-2443

Wednesday

Community

  • Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 9 to 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-7623
  • Entiat Food Bank: 10 a.m. to noon, 2188 Entiat Way
  • Brewster Library Storytime: 10 a.m., toddlers through early grade levels, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046
  • Knitting Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan St., 745-8354
  • NCRL Puppeteers: 10:30 a.m., Waterville Public Library, ncrl.org
  • Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., for kids and families, East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., 886-7404
  • Children’s Story Time: 11 a.m., Chelan Public Library, 216 N. Emerson St., 682-5131
  • Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church basement, bring your lunch and crafts, for more information call Jeanette Cavadini at 683-1150
  • Guys and Dolls Book Club: 7 p.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046
  • Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m., Housing Authority community building, 1120 Ninth St., Wenatchee, 679-5244

Government

  • Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
  • Eastmont Metropolitan Parks District: 5 p.m., Eastmont Jr. High School library, 884-8015
  • The Board of Directors of North Central Educational District: 5 p.m., 430 Olds Station Road, 665-2628
  • Bridgeport City Council: 7 p.m. City Hall, 686-4041

Schools

  • Waterville School Board: 6 p.m., high school career center, 745-8584

 

Thursday

Community

  • Arts and Crafts Program: 3 p.m., for all ages, Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., 689-4046