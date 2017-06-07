Girls on the Run a success

The Girls on the Run team shows their Blessing Bags for the Women’s Resource Center residents at the Bruce Hotel in Wenatchee. Back row: Khloe Suppes, Mya DeFord, Madie Schmidt, Lauren Shiflett, Rylann Lewis, Jorja Hope and Savannah Tongate. Front row: Hana Hinderer, Audrey Schoenburg, Hayleigh Barnhill and Tiffany Workinger. (Provided photo/Marsha Ashley)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Girls on the Run (GOTR) is a national nonprofit program that promotes self-confidence and wellness for girls in grades 3-5.

With help from the Waterville Drug Free Coalition, Waterville School was able to offer the GOTR program for a reduced registration fee to 15 girls, the maximum number for a team.

For 10 weeks, the girls and coaches met after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each time the team met, they had a lesson from the GOTR curriculum, some time for conditioning/exercise, and a healthy snack. Some of the topics covered in the lessons included how to control emotions, working with others, and what real beauty is.

The team was also required to choose a community impact project. This year’s team chose to collect items to be put together in special bags they created for women and children living at the Bruce Hotel (transitional housing) in Wenatchee. This project was totally led and carried out by the girls.

According to their coach, Marsha Ashley, the team had a great feeling of accomplishment and pride in helping others in need.

The Waterville GOTR team also participated in a 5k fun run May 20 along the Apple Capital Loop Trail in Wenatchee. The team was up bright and early for the event. Prior to the start of the run, the girls and their families gathered at Pybus Market for a variety of fun activities. Over 200 participants visited activity stations where they could spray their hair with bright colors, get a temporary tattoo or make superhero cuffs, capes and masks to wear during the run. Families could also make signs to encourage their girls and have their picture taken at a photo booth with lots of fun props to pose with.

Each girl wore the number “1”on her racing bib and ran with an adult running buddy. There were no timers, because the focus was on encouraging each girl to be her best and to feel proud of her own accomplishment. Each girl also received a medal as they crossed the finish line.

Ashley says they are looking forward to being able to offer this program again next year because of the huge success from this year.

For more information about Girls on the Run, visit gotrcolumbiavalley.org or girlsontherun.org.