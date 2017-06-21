Graduation welcomes freshmen

Waterville’s 8th grade class. (Provided photo/Waterville Schools)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

On June 14, 29 eighth-grade students were promoted to freshman high schoolers at Waterville Schools. Members of the class were: Jordan Adams, Claire Ashley, Brandon Casteel, Codee Fry, Joanna Gonzalez-Loera, Eva Graham-Joiner, Mckenna Gurnard, Adam Holcomb, Bryce Inks, Elizabeth Katovich, Meredith Mittelstaedt, Alexandria Poppie, Eliana Silva, Evan Simmons, Garret Steffen, Emily Thomsen, Rachel Vadnais, Elias Van Lith, Chase Voie, and Brooke Willms.

The ceremony began with a welcome from Tabatha Mires, junior and senior high school principal, followed by the flag salute, led by class president, Garret Steffen.

Miles Mittelstaedt, senior class ASB president, gave the address to the students by sharing some of his mistakes in junior high and how he learned from them. He encouraged the class to get involved in extra-curricular activities and to keep their grades up. One thing Mittelstaedt learned is that it is a lot harder to get a grade up than it is to just do the work in the first place. He went on to say “Keep trying and stay humble.”

The Presidential Award of Educational Excellence was presented to Evan Simmons. Academic achievement awards were given to Evan Simmons, Meredith Mittelstaedt, Elizabeth Katovich, Claire Ashley, Brooke Willms and Codee Fry. The Principal’s Award was given to Eva Graham-Joiner. ASB awards were presented to Chase Voie, class treasurer, and Elias Van Lith, class secretary. Attendance awards were given to Brandon Casteel, Codee Fry, Joanna Gonzalez- Loera, Eva Graham-Joiner and Eliana Silva.

Special awards were given by Sherry Bowen from the American Association of University Women. The awards were given through the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs implemented in the school to teach student job skills and excellence in these fields. The science award went to Elizabeth Katovich, the technology award to Eliana Silva and the math award went to Codee Fry.

Several other awards were given by staff and each student was presented with a certificate of promotion into high school.

The evening ended with special presentations by the students given to two teachers who will be leaving Waterville schools. Mr. Evan Reister, math and computer applications teacher, and Mr. Jody Flaget, science teacher were given good byes and well wishes by students Claire Ashley, Eva Graham-Joiner and Emily Thomsen.