Hawkins named to state Arts Commission Posted by Communities, East Wenatchee | Comments Off on Hawkins named to state Arts Commission Posted by Empire Press on Jun 7, 2017 in All Content

OLYMPIA — Sen. Brad Hawkins was recently appointed to the Washington State Arts Commission.

Hawkins’ three-year term will begin with the commission’s first meeting of the new fiscal year, which will be Aug. 1-2 in Wenatchee.

Hawkins said being on the commission will help him serve the interests of the many vibrant arts communities throughout the state, particularly those in North Central Washington.

“I’m very proud to serve a district active in the arts from the Methow Valley through Chelan, Leavenworth and into the Wenatchee Valley. I believe there is an artist inside each of us, and I want those who care deeply about the arts in the 12th District to know they are being represented,” he said.

Hawkins is the second NCW resident on the 19-member commission, created by the Legislature in 1961. Amanda Jackson Mott, the commission’s first vice chair, is from Twisp, where she is executive director of the Methow Arts Alliance.