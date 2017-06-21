Income survey will go door-to-door June 23

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

At the regular June 19 Waterville Town Council meeting, council members learned that representatives from the Rural Community Assistance Corporation (RCAC) will be going door-to-door in Waterville June 23 to obtain household income data for some of the households that did not respond to a survey sent out in the mail last month.

In order for the survey to be valid, RCAC still needs income data from 32 households in town. The data is being used to determine if the town’s median income is lower than the most recent census data shows. A lower median income may qualify the town for more grant and loan money for upcoming infrastructure projects.

Data collected for the survey is anonymous.

In other matters, the council voted to change the date for its next meeting from Monday, July 3 to Wednesday, July 5 in order to allow council members and town staff to better celebrate this year’s Fourth of July holiday.

The town has been approved for a grant from the Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) “Relight Washington Program.” The grant provides funds for LED street lights in the 177 town light posts. Mayor Royal DeVaney told council members that the grant is also supposed to cover installation of the lights and he is going to ask to make sure that the town also gets this funding.

Council members set a public hearing for the finalization and adoption of the 2018-2023 Six-Year Street Plan for the July 5 council meeting. The plan is the same as the one approved in 2016 as no funding was available last year to complete any street projects. The projects mentioned in the plan are Rainier Street from Pine Street to Elm Street, Central Avenue from Locust Street to Third Street, Walnut Street from Chelan Avenue to Monroe Street, Harrison Street from Birch Street to Beech Street, Chelan Avenue from Poplar Street to Third Street and North Baker Street from Poplar Street to Third Street.

The council approved an interlocal agreement with the Countywide Solid Waste Program. This agreement between the various towns in Douglas County and the Solid Waste Program does not include an ending term, but will stay in effect until terminated by the participating jurisdictions. It stipulates that Douglas County will pay $0.42 per ton of waste dumped by the countywide program at the Greater Wenatchee Regional Landfill and Recycling Center in order to contribute its share to the program budget.

DeVaney reported that the new plastics baler would be delivered to Waterville’s Recycle Center on June 26. The baler, which cost $13,772, is being funded by the Countywide Solid Waste Program. The town was able to sell the old baler.

This year’s swim lesson sessions run from June 26 to July 7 and from July 10 to July 21. Sign up is in town hall.

Council member Joyce Huber asked how the town is dealing with junk vehicles parked on the streets. DeVaney said that the town is in the process of seeking the removal of a number of junk vehicles in town. He said that it can take about three months to go through the necessary procedures to have a junk vehicle removed.

Town hall will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day. The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.