Indulgent Cauliflower Au Gratin

By Frances Mullen

Empire Press Correspondent

According to thespruce.com “the term ‘au gratin’, pronounced oh-Grah- tan, refers to a dish that is baked with a topping of seasoned bread crumbs and cheese.”

When this dish comes out of the oven, it should be golden brown and you can achieve that by baking it or putting it under the broiler.

Cauliflower Au Gratin

1 cauliflower head, florets cut off and washed, set aside

For the white sauce:

In medium heat and in a medium sauce pan, melt four tablespoons butter (half of a stick).

When just melted, add three tablespoons flour and two teaspoons salt. Stir these ingredients until they form a paste. While stirring, slowly add three cups milk. Stir constantly until the mixture thickens and starts to simmer. Remove from heat.

Place cauliflower in a buttered Pyrex dish and pour the white sauce over the cauliflower. Mix half a cup shredded mozzarella, half a cup shredded Parmesan cheese and one cup breadcrumbs. Instead of the breadcrumbs you can use panko. Panko is a Japanese-style bread crumb made from crustless bread. Sprinkle the cheeses and breadcrumb mixture over the cauliflower and bake for 20 to 30 minutes in 350 degree oven or until golden brown.

Serves about six.

Enjoy!