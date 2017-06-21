Main Street | New Attique owner

Michelle Mires is the new owner of Auntie Bling’s Attique at 100 W. Locust St. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

This occasional column highlights business news in Waterville and in other Douglas County communities. If you have business news that you would like to appear in this column, please email larsen@empire-press.com.

Michelle Mires is the new owner of Auntie Bling’s Attique. The business, built by Marie Harding over the past few years, sells fashion clothing, jewelry and consignment items, as well as handcrafted items from local artisans.

Mires will be keeping the basic structure of the business, but has plans to expand it to include sewing classes for all ages and other sewing activities.

Mires is a member of Waterville’s Sew-N-Sews group and she said that the members are excited about the idea of offering sewing classes in town.

In addition to sewing, Mires enjoys making jewelry and pottery. She will be selling some of her own work at the store.

Mires said that most of the vendors will remain the same, but she will also be bringing in items from Brad Long, which are catered toward men.

Mires is an engineering technician at the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Waterville. She said that she has always been interested in a business of this type and is looking forward to running it in her free time now and as her primary work when she retires in three years. In the meantime, friends will be filling in for her on Thursdays and Fridays.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Mires will be continuing the Co-op Café, a project begun by Harding in mid-May. The café at the back of the store runs from 2 to 6 p.m. and sells baked goods from the Blue Rooster and the Coyote Pass Café. There are also a variety of beverages available.

Mother and daughter June Craig and Pam Abutbol have opened P & J Treasures next to Auntie Bling’s at 102 W. Locust St.

The store sells vintage treasures and knickknacks that the women have collected at yard sales and estate sales over many years.

The store has antique books, vintage dolls and doll clothes, jewelry, Weller pottery, china and much more.

Abutbol and Craig are giving a portion of their proceeds on some items to Lighthouse Ministries in Wenatchee.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The women are planning a grand opening during Waterville Days.

Waterville Auto Parts has expanded its inventory. The store is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. They don’t close for lunch.

The Waterville Hotel has reopened for the season and offers a variety of rooms and rates. The lobby is open and walk-ins welcome until midnight weekdays and 1 a.m. weekends. Most rooms have been upgraded and now have refrigerators and air conditioners. Half of the rooms have private baths. The “suites” have private baths, their own separate entrances, televisions with Netflix, microwaves and full-size refrigerators. All guests have access to a gas BBQ grill and picnic table. As always, there is free Wi-Fi and continental breakfast. All rooms are non-smoking. For more information, stop by the hotel, call them at 745-8695 or visit the website at watervillehotel.com.

Naoko Hinderer of Field Moon Handmade Soap has added to her soap repertoire beer soap made with wheat from the Hinderer farm. She says it creates a thick, creamy lather and is good for dry skin. Until the end of July, Hinderer will be donating ten percent of her proceeds to Beyond Type 1, an organization that seeks to make lives better for those who suffer from Type 1 diabetes. She will be selling soap at Waterville Days and also sells online at fieldmoonsoap.com.

Wenatchee attorney John M. Brangwin, of the law firm of Woods & Brangwin, PLLC, completed advanced training on DUI defense during the DUI Defense Lawyers Association Spring Seminar held April 27-29 in Austin, Texas. The course training included defending drug DUIs and blood testing, including gas chromatography and mass spectrometry.

Julie Mott recently joined the Wenatchee Engineering Firm SCJ Alliance as a project coordinator. The firm specializes in civil engineering, transportation planning and design, environmental and urban planning, landscape architecture and design, and public outreach. Mott is originally from Port Angeles and graduated from Gonzaga University.