Mansfield celebrates Playday

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

Mansfield was bustling early on June 10 as residents celebrated their heritage and traditions in a yearly event they call Playday. Over the years the event has attracted locals and guests for a day of family-friendly activities that begins on Friday and ends Sunday afternoon, including a well-represented parade down Main Street on Saturday morning.

The 2017 Playday theme was “Home is where the wheat is.” This year’s Playday weekend began with the Mansfield School 100 Years Celebration and Mansfield Graduation in the Mansfield School gymnasium.

Beginning Saturday morning, Three River’s Hospital sponsored a Wellness Walk to benefit the Mansfield Food Bank.

Also, The Booster Club began serving breakfast, featuring an item called the Mansfield breakfast muffin, from the Lions Club cook wagon.

Booster Club president Lisa Hall said, “We served breakfast throughout the day, and also offered hotdogs, hamburgers and popcorn along with a selection of snacks and drinks, including coffee. We hope to offer the same menu next year. Playday in Mansfield has become more of an all-day event thanks to the efforts of our Chamber. The Booster Club hopes to support their efforts by being able to offer food throughout the day.”

At 10 a.m. the parade lineup began, followed by the announcement of the Mansfield Museum and Historical Society ‘Award of Merit’ that went to long-time Mansfield Museum and Historical Society supporter, Darin Nelson.

At 11a.m. the Playday Parade began. Even though dark clouds gathered overhead, a large turnout of enthusiastic parade-watchers lined both sides of the street, with kids eager to grab candy thrown from the floats as they went by.

This year’s Miss Playday 2017, Tiera Miller, rode on a float made by her mother Thera Moore, and grandmother Cyndi Miller.

Tiera Miller said, “It was a bit cold, but I truly enjoyed the opportunity to represent my community as a young leader. I also enjoyed seeing everyone, and cheering my family through the championship of Playday Jack and Jill Tourney.”

Longtime Mansfield resident Harry Beard and his old friend Jerry Brown made themselves comfortable in lawn chairs under a tree.

As they waited for the parade to begin, Beard commented, “It’s nice to have the rain and we’ll enjoy it when the sun comes out.” He added, “Harry and I have been friends for a long time, and I’m glad we get to watch this parade together. I’m glad to know him.”

Several more activities followed, with the Lions Club Coin Dig and Clown Act, then an egg toss on Main Street.

Vendor’s tables and food booths were set up in Blue Stem Park. Visitors enjoyed browsing the tables of handmade jewelry, designer clothing, and artisan soaps, looking for something special to buy. Playday vendors were sponsored by the Mansfield Chamber.

At 2 p.m. the winner of Mansfield Playday Classic Car Show was announced. Henry Tupling won the People’s Choice Award for his red 1964 Chevrolet Impala. Tupling said, “I am happy that I won the People’s Choice Award this year. This 1964 Chevrolet Impala is a classic car everyone loves.”

Meanwhile, Craig’s Auto Repair also announced the lucky winners to the Craig Auto Repair Drawing. These included Renee Bayless ($350), Carol Sivak ($250), Tyler Caille ($100), Joyce Post ($100), Larry Tupling ($75), Barb Hogan ($75) and Duck Murison ($75).

Wrapping up the day, the Mansfield Theatrical Company performed ‘Meanwhile Back at the Ranch.’ The play performances are a wonderful Playday tradition for the Mansfield community spanning over 25 years. The plays feature local talent directed and produced by Jim and Diana Mickelson.

Mikia Schmidt, Mansfield Chamber President, said, “We want to thank all of our sponsors who helped us make this a successful event.”

Sunday events included the Ray Lillquist Trap Shoot and a matinee at the Mansfield Theatrical Company.

Mansfield Chamber Vice President and Playday co-organizer Mikki Lamar said, “The Mansfield Chamber is excited to bring Playday back to Mansfield. We appreciate the community support in organizing this event, and everyone who shows up, who volunteers and participates for a great turn out. We are proud to hold this yearly event every second weekend of June here in Mansfield. See ya next year.”