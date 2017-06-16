News From Our Past

From the pages of The Wenatchee (Daily) World and the Douglas County Empire Press

100 years ago — 1917

Waterville High School’s Class of 1917 graduated in ceremonies held May 24 in the high school auditorium. Class members are Earl Leroy Owens, Zelma Corinne Hatcher, Vesta Aurelia Hummel, Charles Richard Burks, Beatrice Berniece Dunn, Agnes Ellen Friel, Adrian Frederick Knemeyer, Cora Mae Marshall, Cora Evelyn Robins, Matthew Frederickson, John Thomas Slack, Beryl Goldie Deatley, Ruth Audrey Gaskill, Cora Ross Leslie, Harry Wieman Murdock, Anise Mae Hawks, Frances Evans Wiley, Verna Mae Adams and Chester Milton Armour.

Sheriff S.E. Jordan of Waterville was in Wenatchee today on official business.

50 years ago — 1967

This will be a record year for home construction in Douglas County, county Planning Director Herb Olive told the East Wenatchee District Chamber of Commerce this week. Olive said that by June 7, permits for a total of 130 living units had been written, compared with 99 for all of last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts a record 1967 wheat crop of 1.55 billion bushels, 18 percent more than last year. The forecast compares with the May estimate of 1.51 billion bushels and surpasses the previous record high of 1.46 billion bushels harvested in 1958.

Five Mansfield scholars were named to the Daily World Scholastic Team for 1967. They are Jonathan Helseth, Juanita Armstrong, Janet Weisenberger, Cindy Branscom and Marsha Branscom.

25 years ago — 1992

Gwen Brownfield, director of nursing services at the Okanogan-Douglas District Hospital in Brewster, was named president-elect of the Rural Nurse Organization during a conference in Hood River, Ore. The group includes the Northwestern states as well as New York and California.

The Waterville Town Council during a regular meeting agreed to write a letter of support for a grant application to rejuvenate the old Johannes Apartments at the corner of Chelan and Locust. Bob Soule, director of Community Action in Wenatchee, is helping the new owner, Dave Riggs of Wenatchee, apply for federal and state money to rehabilitate the building, which is on the Register of Historic Places. It is said to be one of the oldest buildings in Waterville.

10 years ago — 2007

Faculty, community members, friends and families gathered together at Waterville High School gym Saturday afternoon to celebrate commencement for the Class of 2007. Citing the expression, “It takes a village to raise a child,” salutatorian Jacque Brown thanked babysitters, Sunday school teachers, school teachers, parents and others in the community who have worked together to bring these graduates through their growing years. Valedictorian Lauren Daling spoke of failure as a normal part of achieving final success. “Don’t let your failures get to you too much, they will open up success,” Daling told those gathered. Faculty member Yvonne Van Winkle gave the keynote address, pointing out that this class has grown up in “a world of explosive growth and incredible change.”