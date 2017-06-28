Ohme Gardens summer concert series to begin Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Ohme Gardens summer concert series to begin Posted by Empire Press on Jun 28, 2017 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Ohme Gardens Summer Concerts in the Gardens series kicks off its season July 6 with the Wenatchee Swingin’ Big Band.

Other performers scheduled this summer are Too Slim and the Taildraggers on July 13; Milonga Pan-Latin Band on July 20; Charlie Butts and the Filtertips on July 27; and the Infinity Project: A Tribute to Journey will close out the series on Aug. 3.

All shows start at 6:30 p.m.

To check on ticket availability, visit rlstickets.com or call 669-6872.