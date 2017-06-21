Orondo marks first eighth grade graduation ceremony Posted by Communities, News, Orondo, Schools | Comments Off on Orondo marks first eighth grade graduation ceremony Posted by Empire Press on Jun 21, 2017 in All Content

By Alicia Lopez

Contributing reader

Orondo was excited to celebrate, for the first time, an eighth grade graduation on June 8.

Orondo had 18 students who walked down the aisle and graduated with about 100 guest, community members, staff members and proud parents in attendance. Principal Lance Young was the Master of Ceremonies. Scott Shriner was a representative for Orondo Dollar for Scholars and talk to the graduates about scholarship opportunities.

This group of eighth grade students state passing rate increase from seventh grade to eighth grade 18% for math, 39% in ELA (English Language Arts) and doubled the state average for ELL student (students whom have learned English as their second language). The Orondo staff and community is so proud of this awesome group of students.

Eighth grade students will be choosing to enroll in high school at either Chelan, Waterville or Eastmont School Districts. We want to wish all of them the best of luck in their future endeavors.