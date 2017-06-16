Our Past | 1978: Preschoolers at fire station

Selected by Karen Larsen

The following article, published in the June 15, 1978 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press, tells of a Waterville Preschool field trip to the Wenatchee Fire Station.

Pre-Schoolers Visit Wenatchee Fire Dept. Hdqs.

By Sheri Viebrock

The round trap door overhead opens and down slides our friendly guide, Gene Armour. This is the beginning of the preschool tour of the Wenatchee Fire Department. The first stop was the multi-story drying tower where washed hoses are hung after fires. This tower also doubles as a simulated structure during practice drills.

The fire hydrant and its operation was a big favorite as was the huge snorkel fire truck with its many compartments, gauges and abilities. We learn that the impressive protector of life and property costs in easy excess of $100,000.

Next we climb into the aid car where we see the various first aid and rescue equipment. Mr. Armour relates a couple of humorous rescue situations and also uses this opportunity to enlighten the children on the subject of safety.

Any group visiting the fire department may request to come on a drill day. Not knowing this, we were just lucky enough to be there at the right time. This was very interesting as we saw attire, procedures and teamwork striving toward a common goal.

The final leg of the tour was the office area which was recently remodeled by the firefighters themselves. We also saw the cooking and sleeping facilities which, although functional, were far from luxurious. Mr. Armour showed us how his boots, pants and suspenders were ready for him to jump into them. This concise technique allows them to be on their way to a fire within 1 ½ minutes of receiving an alarm.

We also saw the radio facilities and heard taping of an actual fire call.

The Wenatchee Fire Department extends an open invitation for any group from small youngsters to senior citizens to view their facilities. The congenial personnel does a fine job of gearing their presentations to the interest and vocabulary level of any age. They also have a film show for all Wenatchee third graders which is available. We’d like to thank Gene Armour, Vivian Schettler’s brother, for his fine job. He was enjoyed by all. Those present on the tour included, Jeremiah Rehm, Malinda Sutor, Chelan Tabler, Darrin and Boyd Petersen, Alison and Aaron Viebrock, Jed and Angie Barnes and the chaperones.