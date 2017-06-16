Pictorial Past | New pool bathhouse

Waterville has a new bathhouse available for use at its community swimming pool in 1960. The structure, of cedar and pine, has dressing rooms and an office. The pool also has a new fence around part of it and a walkway where old rooms once stood. A newly graveled area also provides more parking. Shown are Mayor Robert Gollehon, left, and Carl and Eric Koenig. The Lions Club, local residents and the city worked together for the project. (Provided photo/Wenatchee World archives)