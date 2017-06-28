Pit spitting contest on July 4Posted by Empire Press on Jun 28, 2017 in All Content, Communities, Holidays, News, Other Communities, Recreation, Special | Comments Off on Pit spitting contest on July 4
WENATCHEE — Pybus Market presents its fourth annual Washington State Cherry Pit Spit Contest from 1 to 3 p.m. July 4.
The competition is open to all and prizes will be given in various divisions.
For complete rules, visit pybuspublicmarket.org. For additional information, call 888-3900 or email info@pybusmarket.org.